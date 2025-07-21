Stingers Shut out Rox

July 21, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar, MN - The Stingers (29-23) shut out the St. Cloud Rox (34-17), 11-0.

The Stingers offense started off hot when designated hitter Sam Hunt and catcher Ryan Tayman reached base safely.

First basemen Liam Bushey singled to load the bases. Right fielder Max Buettenback came up and unloaded the bases with a standup double.

Left fielder Cody Nitowitz doubled to start off the bottom of the second before advancing to third. Nitowitz came around to score when he stole home.

Second basemen Armani Guzman bunted his way aboard before stealing his way to third. Joey Craig pinch hit and scored Guzman with a single.

After Tayman started the bottom of the fifth with a walk, Liam Bushey unloaded for his second homerun of the season, to put the Stingers up 7-0.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Stingers loaded the bases for shortstop Colton Griffin. Griffin came up and drove in one of the three runs scored by the Stingers in the inning.

In the bottom of the seventh, Buettenback singled to start the inning before Nitowitz drove him in with a single.

For the Stingers, Ethan Stade went 6.0 shutout innings, striking out four batters.

Max Buettenback went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a double.

Cody Nitowitz went 2-3 with an RBI and a double.

Armani Guzman went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a walk.

The Stingers will stay at home to face off against the Bismarck Larks. First pitch is set for 6:35p.m. C.T on NWL+.

