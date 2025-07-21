MoonDogs Rally Late to Pull Away from Larks

July 21, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







The Mankato Moondogs defeated the Bismarck Larks 11-4 on Sunday evening to retain their hold on first place in the Great Plains West Division in the second half of the season.

The Moondogs chipped away four runs over the first three innings, as Bryant Viskovich crushed his first home run of the season to left field in the 2nd inning. Tony Lira's rbi double in the 6th inning made it 5-0 Moondogs.

The Larks would fight back in the late innings. A five-hit rally in the bottom of the 6th inning would bring in two runs before a base-running blunder would end the inning.

Then, in the bottom of the 8th inning, Logan Feeney, who was pitching for the Moondogs, bobbled a ground ball back to the mound, and made an errant throw to first base, allowing a run to score. Later that inning, Ian Culver walked Owen Laessig with the bases loaded as the Larks cut the deficit to one run. Sydney Ward would pop up to first base to end the inning.

In the 9th inning, the Moondogs would blow the game wide open. Three walks, a hit by pitch, and an error had already brought in two runs, and the bases were loaded for Connor Cuff. Cuff hit a line drive into the gap in right center field for a bases clearing triple. The Moondogs totaled six runs in the inning, and would go on to win 11-4. "I was just trying to get a good pitch that I could drive and just get a couple more insurance runs," said Cuff.

With the Rox falling to the Stingers, the Moondogs are all alone in first place in the Great Plains West Division. The Stingers, at 11-8, are in second place due to a lower winning percentage. "We talked about getting to the second half and turning the page," said Moondogs manager Danny Kneeland. "These guys have done a really good job of that."







