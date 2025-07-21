Mallards Fall Short Against Lakeshore Chinooks

July 21, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Mequon, WI - The Madison Mallards (29-22) had a five-game win streak snapped on Monday night, as they fell to the Lakeshore Chinooks (19-34) 7-2.

Jack Counsell (Northwestern University) broke the scoreless tie with a sacrifice fly in the second, putting the Chinooks ahead 1-0. But the Mallards quickly leveled the score in the third on an RBI groundout from Frankie Carney (UC Irvine).

The Chinooks tacked on a run in the fourth thanks to a defensive miscue, and Counsell followed with an RBI single to push the lead to 3-1. In the fifth, Broc Parmer (University of Texas San Antonio) plated another with a sacrifice fly, then Sam Meidenbauer (University of Wisconsin-Platteville) doubled in a run to make it 5-1. One more run came across in the inning, stretching the lead to 6-1.

The Mallards trimmed the deficit in the sixth when Bayram Hot (University of Louisville) came around to score on an error. However, Madison's offense stalled from there, and a seventh-inning RBI single by Meidenbauer sealed a 7-2 victory for the Chinooks.

Dominic Monaco (Western Kentucky University) earned his second win of the season on the mound for the Chinooks. Skyler Lhamon (Olney Central Community College) was charged with the loss for the Mallards.

The three-game road trip for the Mallards continues on Tuesday night, as the team faces the Green Bay Rockers at 6:35 p.m. Madison will return to Warner Park on Thursday to face the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at 6:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.