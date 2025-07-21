Mallards Fall Short Against Lakeshore Chinooks
July 21, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Madison Mallards News Release
Mequon, WI - The Madison Mallards (29-22) had a five-game win streak snapped on Monday night, as they fell to the Lakeshore Chinooks (19-34) 7-2.
Jack Counsell (Northwestern University) broke the scoreless tie with a sacrifice fly in the second, putting the Chinooks ahead 1-0. But the Mallards quickly leveled the score in the third on an RBI groundout from Frankie Carney (UC Irvine).
The Chinooks tacked on a run in the fourth thanks to a defensive miscue, and Counsell followed with an RBI single to push the lead to 3-1. In the fifth, Broc Parmer (University of Texas San Antonio) plated another with a sacrifice fly, then Sam Meidenbauer (University of Wisconsin-Platteville) doubled in a run to make it 5-1. One more run came across in the inning, stretching the lead to 6-1.
The Mallards trimmed the deficit in the sixth when Bayram Hot (University of Louisville) came around to score on an error. However, Madison's offense stalled from there, and a seventh-inning RBI single by Meidenbauer sealed a 7-2 victory for the Chinooks.
Dominic Monaco (Western Kentucky University) earned his second win of the season on the mound for the Chinooks. Skyler Lhamon (Olney Central Community College) was charged with the loss for the Mallards.
The three-game road trip for the Mallards continues on Tuesday night, as the team faces the Green Bay Rockers at 6:35 p.m. Madison will return to Warner Park on Thursday to face the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at 6:05 p.m.
Northwoods League Stories from July 21, 2025
- Mallards Fall Short Against Lakeshore Chinooks - Madison Mallards
- Rockers Bounce Back at Witter Field - Green Bay Rockers
- Stingers Shut out Rox - Willmar Stingers
- Mirabella Strikes out Nine Securing the Sweep in 3-2 Win - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Woodchucks Score 21 Again, Sweep Dock Spiders for Fourth Straight Win - Wausau Woodchucks
- Dock Spiders Swept by the Woodchucks - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Huskies Author Another Comeback, Beat Bucks 8-3 - Duluth Huskies
- The Playoff Push - Minot Hot Tots
- Off the Field with Chinooks' Field Manager Mikel Moreno - Lakeshore Chinooks
- 79 Northwoods League Players Chosen in 2025 MLB Draft - Northwoods
- Rockers Look to Salvage Split with Rafters - Green Bay Rockers
- Duluth Tops Logs 8-6 on 9th Inning Blast - La Crosse Loggers
- MoonDogs Rally Late to Pull Away from Larks - Bismarck Larks
- Unearned Runs Play Difference Maker in Madison - Lakeshore Chinooks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Madison Mallards Stories
- Mallards Fall Short Against Lakeshore Chinooks
- MJ Sweeney Homers Again as Mallards Win Fifth Straight
- Riley Peterson Throws Six Shutout Innings In Madison Mallards' Win
- Madison Mallards Dominate Wisconsin Rapids Rafters in 18-0 Rout
- Great Plains Defeats Great Lakes in 2025 Northwoods League All-Star Game