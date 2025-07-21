Dock Spiders Swept by the Woodchucks

July 21, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Fond du Lac Dock Spiders first baseman James Hankerson, Jr.

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Fond du Lac Dock Spiders first baseman James Hankerson, Jr.(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

WAUSAU, WI - The Dock Spiders drop back-to-back games to the Woodchucks after falling to Wausa u 21-11 while surrendering four home runs, 16 hits and 12 walks.

In this Monday afternoon matchup between these two Great Lakes West rivals the Woodchucks found the board first before the Dock Spiders tied the game in the top of the third with a Landon Mensik RBI single. Wausau then responded with four hits, three walks and seven runs in the bottom of the third. In the top of the next inning James Hankerson Jr. crushed his fifth home run of the season to make it an 8-2 game. The Woodchucks then went on to score nine runs to take a 17-2 lead. In the top of the eighth inning the Dock Spiders tallied five runs thanks in part to a Jalen Gellings two RBI single. Wausau went on to score four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning but the Dock Spiders did not bow out and responded fiercely in the ninth inning. In the final frame, Fond du Lac recorded four runs with Jonathan Fitz knocking in two Dock Spiders off a hard-laced double. Unfortunately the Dock Spiders fell short as Wausau closed out a 21-11 offensive onslaught.

Offensively the Dock Spiders exploded as they knocked 14 base hits with a home run and a pair of doubles. Leading the way offensively for the Dock Spiders was left fielder James Hankerson Jr. who went 2-for-3 with three runs, a double and a home run. Six Dock Spiders found the hit column multiple times as Jalen Gellings had a productive day going 2-for-3 with a team-leading three RBI.

The Dock Spiders defense struggled to get its footing as they gave up a season high number of runs (21) and home runs (four). The Dock Spiders used seven arms in the loss as reliever Mason Bright led the team in strikeouts with two over an inning and two thirds of service.

The Dock Spiders look to rebound after getting swept on the road when they take on the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters at home as part of a two game series. The next home game for the Dock Spiders is tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. as Fond du Lac takes on Wisconsin Rapids. The game also falls on Weaver's Birthday Party where we celebrate our loveable mascot's birthday with all his mascot friends from around the area. Weaver's Birthday also falls on a Bang For Your Buck daily promotion presented by Fond du Lac Credit Union with 107.1 The Bull where fans can enjoy hot dogs, Pepsi products, and 16 oz. domestic draft beers for $2 each.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Images from this story







Northwoods League Stories from July 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.