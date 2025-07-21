Off the Field with Chinooks' Field Manager Mikel Moreno

The game of baseball has surrounded Chinooks' Manager Mikel Moreno his entire life-a life filled with endless accomplishments.

From a young age, the now 49-year-old found himself involved in sports. "As early as I can remember. I was always playing something," Moreno said.

Moreno, a multisport athlete, played the big three of baseball, basketball, and football-something the coach said is rare nowadays.

"Gone is the day of the two-sport athlete, because it's such a specialization in everything," Moreno said.

As a result of his multisport childhood, Moreno preached that simultaneously playing multiple sports trained him to compete at a higher level.

"I think what a lot of young people miss out on is the two-sport experience. It teaches you how to compete in different ways," Moreno said. "You're still competing, but it's different: your body movements, mannerisms, and mentality are all different. It helps you compete at a higher level than people who just year-round play baseball or year-round, just play basketball, or year-round, just play football."

Moreno said he is a very competitive person, and regardless of the sport, he felt he had a great chance to be successful.

"When I was playing, I liked my chances against anybody," Moreno said.

Moreno's winners mentally carried the uber-talented prospect into high school, where he starred on both the diamond and gridiron at Mesa High School in Mesa, Arizona, and won a football state championship in 1992.

On the baseball side, Moreno said he didn't think he was a great ballplayer until his senior year in 1994, when scouts began to take notice of him.

While already playing football and now baseball at a high level, Moreno's success as a senior culminated in winning the 1994 Arizona Republic 5A Player of the Year award in both sports-an extremely rare feat.

Moreno credited his early-life success under the lights to his coaching staff at Mesa High School, specifically Coach Bill McKane, who impressed upon the young player the importance of everyday execution.

"He [Coach McKane] instilled a sense of responsibility, that, if you're a leader, every day you need to show up to work and execute to the best of your ability," Moreno said

As Moreno succeeded at the high school level in both sports, his talents quickly attracted attention from the collegiate level.

Moreno said college coaches first approached him in his junior year, which caught him off guard. "I wasn't really thinking about college until I started getting recruited for football," Moreno said.

Moreno said that 30 years ago, college coaches typically didn't approach recruits until later in their high school careers, which is now entirely different.

"Back then, you didn't get recruited when you were in seventh or eighth grade," Moreno said. "Most of recruiting started happening in your junior year, when you get letters and phone calls, but you couldn't get phone calls until the summertime."

The already star quarterback and now rising ballplayer received many college offers. Still, two stood out: the United States Military Academy at West Point and Arizona State University.

Despite the chance to play both baseball and football at West Point, Moreno chose his hometown team.

"It was just a dream to always go to ASU," Moreno said. "I grew up 10 to 20 minutes away from Packard [stadium], and watched Barry [Bonds], Mike Kelly, Dan Rumsey. I watched all these great Sun Devils and grew up idolizing them."

Moreno said he always aspired to wear the maroon and gold and represent the Sun Devils. Yet, he called himself a moron for choosing ASU over West Point.

"Looking back on it, West Point would have been the better career option," Moreno said. "But I went to ASU, and things have worked out pretty well."

Moreno joined the Sun Devils in 1995, but didn't see consistent playing time until his breakout sophomore season in 1996, when he hit .378 with a 1.061 OPS.

Over Moreno's four seasons in Tempe, the Sun Devil hit to a .345/.418/.542/.960 slashline, cementing himself in the top 10 in program history in runs scored, hits and doubles.

Moreno credited his success to his hitting coach, John Pirson, who recruited the unfinished prospect to ASU.

"He took the time to help me because I was a raw [talent], and I needed some refinement," Moreno said.

Moreno said Pirson guided him through a challenging freshman season and motivated him to improve every day, a crucial aspect in maintaining his future spot on the team.

"It's survival of the fittest," Moreno said. "If you're not at your best every day, somebody's there waiting in the locker right next to you to take your spot."

Pirson's mentoring of Moreno prepared the infielder and outfielder for the numerous big games he'd eventually play in, such as the 1998 Division 1 College World Series Championship Game.

After falling to the losers' bracket in the Wichita Regional,-Moreno said ASU was sent to the "hardest regional" at the time- Moreno's No. 3-seeded Sun Devils defeated the No. 1-seeded

Wichita State, No. 5-seeded Oklahoma State and No. 2-seeded Texas Tech to win the Regional, booking a trip to the College World Series.

Without losing a game in CWS pool play, ASU arrived at the Championship game, set to face a Pac-10 foe in the University of Southern California, marking the first time two Pac-10 schools had ever faced off in a championship game.

Moreno hit third in that game, and despite playing in the biggest game of his life, said it was like any other day.

"I don't remember being nervous or anything, but I was excited to play that big game because it's for the National Championship," Moreno said. "It was just like any other day. We were an older team, and we were ready for it."

However, the dominant Sun Devils ran into a sizzling-hot Trojans team that had won three in a row after losing their opening CWS game to Louisiana State 12-0.

In a high-scoring battle nicknamed "The Gorilla Ball Series," ASU ultimately fell 21-14 in the championship game.

Mikel Moreno hitting third for Arizona State in the CWS Final vs. Southern California on June 6, 1998. (Credit: NCAA)

"USC was just better that day, 21 to 14, they just scored more runs than we did," Moreno said.

Despite the poor outcome of Moreno's senior season in 1998, the veteran made a significant impact on his team every day by empowering his teammates.

"I imparted hard work and doing the right thing, and taking accountability and responsibility for what we were doing, good or bad, and represent the Sun Devils in the highest fashion possible," Moreno said.

Moreno's time at Arizona State shaped him into a leader of men. This tangible trait followed the now former ballplayer into life's next challenge.

After playing three seasons of professional baseball and returning to the Sun Devils on the developmental side, Moreno fulfilled his ultimate duty: to enlist in the military.

Moreno said he made the selfless decision to enlist because it had always been a dream of his. "I just always wanted to serve," Moreno said. "I knew I was gonna do it, I had to do it."

Moreno joined the army in 2009 and served on multiple tours, including Kosovo in 2015 and Afghanistan in 2019. Today, Moreno serves as a major in Civil Affairs in the Army Reserves, remaining committed to defending his country.

"There are ups and downs [to the military], but being an athlete and being at ASU prepared me as best as anybody could for that type of life," Moreno said.

Moreno said he has loved his time in the military and has nothing but good things to say about it.

Despite serving in the active military, Moreno said he wanted to stay involved in baseball, which proved challenging since he wasn't around the game every day.

Moreno said that if he were able to both coach and remain committed to the military, he'd take it; fortunately, that opportunity arrived in 2015.

While still an active-duty member, Queen Creek High School in Phoenix hired Moreno as the school's head baseball coach in July of 2015, knowing full well that he'd be deployed in the future.

Moreno said he was grateful for the chance to return and thanked the Queen Creek community for the support.

"Queen Creek is an unbelievable community," Moreno said. "We have a great district office that's been very supportive, and I've been blessed with some really good kids."

Since Moreno took over at Queen Creek in 2015, the two-time Coach of the Year has led the program to a state championship in 2024 and a 136-69 (.663) record. Moreno's Bulldogs have also finished ranked in the top ten in the state of Arizona three times.

Despite the impressive track record, Moreno credited his success to his players, including current Chinooks pitcher Nate Gray and utility player Jesse Aguirre, both of whom were part of Moreno's 2024 championship team.

"You're only as good as the players, and we've had some really good players," Moreno said.

Gray, who pitched and hit at Queen Creek, described his relationship with his coach as "expletive," illustrating the tough-love dynamic between Moreno and his players.

Moreno said he expects a lot from his players, as baseball is a results-oriented business, but loves them like sons.

"I might get mad at you, but you're still going to get the opportunity to get out there and improve," Moreno said. "All these kids are good kids."

After an error or tough inning on the mound, Moreno will voice his frustration with players like Aguirre and Gray. Still, the two Chinooks understand that their coach's message comes from love, not anger.

"I'm not personally mad at anybody," Moreno said. 'They're good kids."

Moreno said his relationship with Aguirre and Gray allows their former high school coach to speak more critically to them compared to others.

"I'm hardest on the ones that I expect the most from, and they [Aguirre and Gray] know that," Moreno said.

Moreno spoke highly of Aguirre and Gray, saying he brought them to the Northwoods League to demonstrate the proficiency of Queen Creek baseball.

"[They're] here because they're super talented, and I wanted them to see other players from around the country that are just as talented," Moreno said.

At the end of the day, like his players, Moreno said he expects a lot from himself and is learning from his mistakes. After all, 2025 is Moreno's inaugural season in the NWL, too.

"It's a learning process, but at the end of the day, it's still baseball," Moreno said. "I'm learning what works for some kids and doesn't work for some kids."

Since taking over with the Chinooks in November of 2024, the first-year manager has been adjusting to the life of collegiate summer baseball.

Moreno said his goal is to win, but also to develop the next wave of professional players.

"Summer league is about the kids," Moreno said. "Let the kids play and see what they can do and learn about themselves."

Though the first half of Moreno's maiden season with the Chinooks has left a lot on the table, the team is heading in the right direction under the leadership of a proven leader who has no regrets over a long career.

"I feel very fortunate with what I've been provided and the opportunities I've had," Moreno said. "I think the experiences I've had have helped me get to where I'm at."

Written by Wyatt Baumeyer







