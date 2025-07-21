Rockers Bounce Back at Witter Field

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Rockers traveled to Historic Witter Field for game two against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters and left with a win. They strung together eight hits and plated six runs behind a shutout performance from the Green Bay pitching staff. The victory puts Green Bay just half a game back from Wausau for the overall season standings.

Green Bay got busy in the second inning, scoring four runs in the frame, including two errors from Wisconsin Rapids. David Mysza also contributed a sacrifice fly in the inning and the Rockers quickly led. The Rafters defense continued to struggle mightily as Green Bay would score in the 8th on a throwing error by Nick Adrian and again in the 9th on a pop up that Royce Clayton Jr. couldn't see in the night sky. The miscues in the field tallied up to five errors for the Rafters.

The stagnant Wisconsin Rafters offense continues to be an issue as they have now been shutout for the third time in four games. They have struggled to find consistent firepower since losing the bat of Noah Ruiz. Trevor Moeck, the Rafters starter, was chased after 4.1 innings pitched and Green Bay was able to dig into the Wisconsin Rapids bullpen.

Gavin Brummund toed the rubber for his first start. He was dazzling, tossing six scoreless frames and allowing just three hits. Brummund's last three outings have all been scoreless, following a rough couple of appearances to start the season. He was able to bring his ERA down to 3.29 after tonight.

As Josh Merrill continues to experiment with the rotation, several bullpen arms are getting opportunities to start for the Rockers. One of those arms is KJ Ward. He has been announced as the starter for game two of the upcoming series versus Madison, as the Green Bay Rockers become the Green Bay Rollers on Wednesday night at Capital Credit Union Park.

