Ballenilla's Pair of Home Runs Lift Green Bay

July 25, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Rockers took down the Lakeshore Chinooks once again to complete the sweep. Green Bay wore alternate Santa Clause uniforms tonight as Capital Credit Union Park hosted Christmas in July. One of the presents under the tree was a quality start from Steve Marhefke.

Marhefke was dazzling for Green Bay. He went six innings pitched, giving up just one hit and no runs. The breaking ball was disappearing on hitters all night long, and his high fastball was generating flyouts and pop-ups. Marhefke's soft contact inducing pitching style led to quick innings and a low pitch count.

The Rockers power came alive tonight as they launched three homeruns over the shipping containers in right field. David Ballenilla took a 3-2 breaking ball the other way to start the scoring. That was just one of the two home runs that Ballenilla would launch. He went 4-4 on the day by also knocking a couple of base hits. Green Bay would love to see Ballenilla back to his early season form as the playoffs approach.

Eli Selga also had a home run as he drove one deep to left center and over the wall. Selga jumped on the high fastball from Ryan Richter and had his second no-doubter of the season. All four of Eli Selga's 2025 home runs have been pulled, making him the perfect hitter for a place like Capital Credit Union Park.

Luke Higgins pitched in relief for the Rockers, going the final three innings to earn himself the save. In the 7th and 8th innings, he was untouchable. With a steady mix of his darting two-seam fastball and a big breaking ball, Higgins retired the first six batters he faced in order. In the 9th, however, Lakeshore would rally to plate three runs, but come up short falling 7-3 to Green Bay.

The Rockers look to build off the momentum of an exceptional start from Marhefke and the powerful bats that were displayed tonight. They will be back in action tomorrow as they begin a home and home series with the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, starting at Capital Credit Union Park at 1:05pm CT.

