79 Northwoods League Players Chosen in 2025 MLB Draft

Rochester, Minn. - The 2025 Major League First-Year Player Draft was held July 13 through July 14. This year's draft was twenty rounds with 79 Northwoods League players selected.

The highest Northwoods League alum picked in this year's draft was Brendan Summerhill, a junior outfielder from the University of Arizona. Summerhill was picked in the Competitive Balance A Round by the Tampa Bay Rays with the 42nd overall pick. Summerhill played for the Traverse City Pit Spitters in 2022 and the Rockford Rivets in 2023.

The Madison Mallards had a league-high, 12 players drafted this year. The highest pick for the Mallards was third baseman Jake Munroe from the University of Louisville. Munroe was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the 4th round. The St Louis Cardinals selected a MLB high seven Northwoods League players.

The full list of 2025 NWL draftees can be found by going to www.northwoodsleague.com and selecting NWL Alumni and Draft Highlights under the baseball menu at the top of the page.

