Big Sticks Stave off Larks in 6-3 Victory

July 19, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







The Badlands Big Sticks took down the Larks 6-3 in the first game back from the All-Star break on Friday night.

Tyler Weimer got the start for the Big Sticks, and he was terrific. Weimer would retire the first nine batters he faced, and had a no-hitter going into the 5th inning. All in all, Weimer went seven innings, giving up just two hits and two runs. Both runs were unearned, as Weimer would strike out eight in his outing.

The Big Sticks took their first lead of the game in the 3rd inning. With runners on the corners, Connor Sackett took off from first base. Trevian Martinez's throw down to second went into center field, which allowed a run to score. Maddox Mcdonald would drive in another run that inning on a base hit to right field.

While the Larks put up two runs in the 5th inning, the Big Sticks would respond with a two out rally in the 7th. Six straight hits would result in three runs scoring, as the Big Sticks took a 6-2 lead.

The Larks would pull to within one in the 8th inning after Christian Knight's infield single. Grant Ross came to the plate as the game's tying run, but would ground out to second base to end the inning.

"It was huge," said Big Sticks Manager Kelby Coburn on keeping the momentum going after the All-Star Break. "Picked up a huge series win over Willmar with playoff implications so picking up right where we left off was big for us."

The Big Sticks improved to 8-8 on the second half and 28-21 on the season. With the win, the Big Sticks have moved into the playoff picture.







Northwoods League Stories from July 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.