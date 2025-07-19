Rivets Sweep Leprechauns on 10th Anniversary Celebration

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rivets' 10th anniversary brought the fireworks.

After putting up 18 runs in last night's game, the Rivets' bats continued to hit the Leprechauns' pitching well. Rivets' pitching continued to accelerate, giving up four runs over the nine innings, with none given up for the first six innings of the game. Rockford (8-9) gets revenge on a Royal Oak (5-10) as they were 4-7 on the season against them entering tonight's affair.

"I'll always take a win," Head Coach Griffin Smith said. "Especially when you can go out there and score some runs and get some hits to fall your way, and then also get the big fly. It's awesome."

Deja vu from yesterday's game, as the first runs scored were three-run home runs from the Rivets. It was Harrison Bowman (Central Michigan) in the third inning last night. Tonight, it was first baseman Tommy Townsend (Xavier), with the first-inning blast to give the Rivets the early lead.

"I try to always be that power guy," Townsend said. "It doesn't always come out of me, but I like hitting for average, but that power ignites something."

The Rivets kept on scoring in the second with a little help from Royal Oak. John Uchytil (Sonoma State) hit a groundball to second that was misplayed by the second baseman, allowing Ny'zaiah Thompson (Modesto) to score.

Townsend continued his great day at the plate with another RBI in the fourth inning. He hit a single to right field to score Cooper Hinson (Marshall). A wild pitch allowed Collin Mowry (Louisville) to score, and the Rivets grew their lead to six runs.

"We would barrel up balls and they wouldn't find any grass and they would fo right to guys," Smith said. "So now getting some stuff to go our way, man, it's awesome."

As the offense continued to hit Royal Oak's pitching well, Rivets' starter Aiden Adams (Montreat) continued to carve up the Leprechauns' bats. Through the first five innings, Adams threw 77 pitches, giving up no runs, striking out four while walking one.

While Adams held the Leprechauns scoreless in the top half of the inning, his bats continued to pour on runs in the bottom half. Uchytil picked up his first RBI of his Rivets' career, hitting an RBI single to left with the bases loaded.

Hinson added his sixth RBI of the season on a double play. Rivets were up 8-0 through five innings.

Adams' last inning was the sixth. The left-hander followed up a great six innings last night from Andrew Alberts (Manhattan) with six scoreless innings of his own. His best start of the year saw him give up two hits and one walk to his four strikeouts.

Townsend loves what his pitcher provides to the rest of his team.

"All our offense needs is a chance," Townsend said. "We don't want to go down early like how we were up today. It's defeating. Baseball is all about momentum, so when Aiden's out there, he gives us a chance."

Royal Oak got on the board for the first time in the seventh inning. An RBI double to right scored the first run, but great defense from the Rivets stopped the second runner from scoring. The Rivets retained a seven-run lead going into the stretch.

Brennan Baker (North Florida) struggled as the Leprechauns chipped away at the deficit with three runs of their own in the eighth. A sacrifice flyout and a balk allowed two runs to cross.

Lance Mittelman (St. Peter's) came in relief for Baker and walked in a run the first batter he faced. Mittelman got out of the rest of the inning with no damage, as the lead was cut to four runs.

Mittelman continued into the ninth, facing four batters to secure the Rivets' win. This marks the third straight win for Smith. The Rivets sweep Royal Oak for the second time this season.

The Rivets will now hit the road for six games, starting with two in Kenosha to take on the Kingfish.

