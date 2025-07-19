Big 3rd Inning Dooms Chinooks in Wausau

July 19, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







WAUSAU, Wis. - Off the back of a heartbreaking walk-off loss Friday night, the Chinooks returned to Athletic Park in Wausau looking for redemption against the Woodchucks.

Things were good in the early going. Starting pitcher Arthur Liebau got through the first two innings unscathed, sending the Woodchucks batters down in order.

But the game took a massive turn in the bottom of the third inning. Wausau put up a nine-run frame to take a commanding lead.

A couple walks and a throwing error on a fielder's choice by Bubba Heidler allowed the Woodchucks to initially get on the board. Dylan Schlotterback doubled to score two more, Dom Rodriguez logged a 2-RBI single, Cade Baldridge doubled and Brody Sexton singled to bring six more runs across as Wausau broke the dame

Liebau remained on the mound, but lasted just one more batter. Zach Knowlton ripped a 2-run home run to left field to complete the scoring in the frame and knock Liebau out of the game.

Despite all nine runs being scored with Liebau on the mound, he would only be credited with two earned runs.

Lakeshore's relievers held the Wausau bats in check for the remainder of the game. Logan Grubb and debutant Noah Kimura combined for 3.1 shutout innings with the only other Woodchucks run being a Noah Malone solo home run off Bobby Perebzak in the 8th.

The Chinooks' lone run came with the bases loaded in the 5th inning when Cade Sears lined a single up the middle to score Danny Inzunza.

The 'Nooks did have the bases loaded twice with less than two outs, and only could score a single run. The offense was otherwise quiet, recording only five hits.

Lakeshore will look to put this weekend's series behind them with a trip down to Madison to play the Mallards before finally returning to Moonlight Graham Field for the first time in over a week. Sunday's first pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.