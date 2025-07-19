Riley Peterson Throws Six Shutout Innings In Madison Mallards' Win
July 19, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Madison Mallards News Release
Wisconsin Rapids, WI - Another stellar pitching performance led the Madison Mallards (28-21) to a 5-0 victory over the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (16-35) on Saturday night.
The Mallards wasted no time getting on the board. Davis Hamilton (University of Minnesota) opened the scoring with a first-inning sacrifice fly that brought in Aiden Arnett (Virginia Tech). Will Johannes (University of Illinois) followed up in the second with a solo home run to push the lead to 2-0.
The Madison pitching staff built on Friday's shutout with another dominant showing. Riley Peterson (University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee) tossed six scoreless innings on the mound, giving up just one hit and striking out six hitters.
In the eighth, MJ Sweeney (Wichita State University) gave the Mallards some breathing room with a two-run homer, doubling the lead to 4-0. It was the team-leading seventh home run of the season for Sweeney. An inning later, Cole Kosciusko (UC Santa Barbara) tacked on an RBI double, and Madison secured a 5-0 victory- its second shutout in a row.
Peterson earned his first win of the year for Madison, while Rafters starter Seth Spencer (Hope International University) took the loss. The Wisconsin Rapids offense was held in check, managing only two hits in the contest.
The Mallards will return home to Warner Park on Sunday afternoon to take on the Lakeshore Chinooks. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.
