Mckelvey Strikes Out Nine In Sixth Straight Victory
July 19, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release
Traverse City, MI - A pair of three run innings launched the Traverse City Pit Spitters into the win column for the sixth straight night, taking care of the Battle Creek Battle Jacks 5-4, in front of 2,363 fans at Turtle Creek Stadium.
Traverse City continued to work in unison as they improved their record to 12 games above .500. Adam McKelvey's nine strikeout performance mixed with timely hitting allowed the Spitters to extend their winning streak to six, making it their second longest win streak of the season.
When there's been big innings, Cade Collins has played a big role in the success, and tonight he started off the scoring with an RBI single in the bottom of the third inning. Later, Brooks Sartain joined in with a two-run single to left field to give the Spitters a 3-0 lead. With McKelvey dealing, he ran into trouble in the top of the fourth inning and Brendan Thompson made him pay with a bases clearing triple to pull the Battle Jacks within a run at 3-2. Battle Creek didn't stop there as Nathan Ball smacked a base hit to left field driving in the tying run to make it 3-3. Following the fifth inning, McKelvey was pulled from the game where he achieved a career high in strikeouts with nine, including a moment where he had five straight strikeouts over three innings. With the bullpens officially in control, Halen Otte hit a sacrifice fly, driving in the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning giving the Jacks a 4-3 lead. In the bottom half of the frame, the Spitters took advantage of sloppy defense from Battle Creek for the second night in a row. After a pair of lead off walks, a sacrifice bunt moved the runners into scoring position. Collins came through with the first big knock driving in the tying run to make it 4-4. Carter Hain then dropped a sacrifice bunt where the go-ahead run scored, and during the play Collins went first to third and on the throw to third it was overthrown allowing him to scoring giving the Spitters a 6-4 lead.
Traverse City continues to improve to their best mark of the season at 31-19 overall and 10-6 in the second half while Battle Creek falls to 25-26 overall and 5-11 in the second half. Adam McKelvey (2-2) threw five innings striking out nine, walking five, and allowing three runs to score. Elijah Breault (1-2) threw two innings where he gave up two runs on a hit and two walks. Eliot Traver (1-0) earned his team leading sixth save of the season in an inning of scoreless work.
UP NEXT
The Spitters continue their eight-day home stand tomorrow afternoon with the start of a two-game series as the Kalamazoo Growlers come to town. First pitch is tomorrow night at 5:05 p.m. Broadcast coverage with Jackson Heiden will begin on the Northwoods League Sports Network at 5:00 p.m. on the Northwoods League + App.
Northwoods League Stories from July 19, 2025
- Big Sticks Continue to Stay Hot, Sweeping the Larks, 4-3, in Extra Innings, Pushing Win Streak to Five Games - Badlands Big Sticks
- Larks Break up No-No in 9th, Big Sticks Win It in 10 - Bismarck Larks
- Rivets Sweep Leprechauns on 10th Anniversary Celebration - Rockford Rivets
- The MoonDogs Sweep the Rox on the Road - Mankato MoonDogs
- Growlers Sweep Kingfish with 4-1 Victory - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Riley Peterson Throws Six Shutout Innings In Madison Mallards' Win - Madison Mallards
- Thunder Bay Holds off Rochester Rally on for 4-2 Win - Rochester Honkers
- Mckelvey Strikes Out Nine In Sixth Straight Victory - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Growlers Sweep Kingfish with 4-1 Victory - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Stingers Drop Two Against Hot Tots - Willmar Stingers
- Dock Spiders Slip Past the Rockers - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Big 3rd Inning Dooms Chinooks in Wausau - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rockers Split Season Series with Dock Spiders - Green Bay Rockers
- Woodchucks Win Tenth Straight at Home, Sweep Lakeshore - Wausau Woodchucks
- Big Sticks Stave off Larks in 6-3 Victory - Bismarck Larks
- Marhefke Will Take the Mound as Green Bay Looks to Sweep - Green Bay Rockers
- Duluth Edges Loggers 10-9 - La Crosse Loggers
- Big Sticks Start in the Right Direction After the All-Star Break with a 7-6 Win vs the Larks - Badlands Big Sticks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Traverse City Pit Spitters Stories
- Mckelvey Strikes Out Nine In Sixth Straight Victory
- Spitters Reach Their Best Mark with Fifth Straight Win
- Former Spitters Take the Next Step
- Spitters Sweep Road Trip; End on a High Note in 5-4 Win
- Spitters Strike Gold in the Seventh Inning During 11-9 Win