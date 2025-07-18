Chinooks Walked-off in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis.- The Chinooks entered the bottom of the 9th inning in Wausau holding a 7-2 lead.

It left the field after allowing six straight runs and losing 8-7 in walk-off fashion. Lakeshore has lost seven in a row dating back to before the All-Star break.

It's a tough one to swallow, especially given the nature of the loss. But individuals still put on excellent performances.

Both starting pitchers were excellent. Both Donnie Edgar and Woodchucks starter Tyson Potts pitched six complete innings. They combined to allow no hits and just two base runners in the first three innings.

Wausau got on the board first in the 4th with an RBI single and sacrifice fly. Despite creating some traffic on the base paths, Lakeshore couldn't cash in.

The 'Nooks' bagel in the runs column would last until Potts left the game to start the 7th inning. Jesse Aguirre got the visitors on the board, scoring on a wild pitch. Cade Sears would come in to score right after him as Esteban Garcia tied the game with a sacrifice fly of his own.

The final five runs scored by the Chinooks came via the long ball. Broc Parmer launched a first pitch solo home run to lead off the 8th inning and was quickly followed by Owen DeShazo, who also roped a solo shot down the left field line.

What appeared to be the final punch came from Sam Meidenbauer. He capped off his Chinooks debut with a 3-run rocket to left field as Lakeshore scored seven unanswered runs to take control.

Or so it seemed. The bottom of the 9th inning proved to be dramatic. The Woodchucks pieced together an emphatic comeback, putting the ball in play and forcing Lakeshore to make plays.

In the end, it was enough to come all the way back.

The Chinooks will look to right the ship against the Woodchucks tomorrow afternoon from Athletic Park. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. CDT.







