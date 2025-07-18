Dock Spiders Drop One to the Rockers

July 18, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders dropped its third straight game after the Rockers squeaked by off seven hits and tallied five runs.

The Rockers and the Dock Spiders met for the 11th time this season at Herr-Baker Field and after a pair of scoreless innings the Rockers found the scoring column first off of a sacrifice fly. The Rockers then made it a 3-0 deficit after two runs in the top of the sixth. However, the Dock Spiders evened the game at three off of a three run shot from Jonathan Fitz in the bottom of the sixth for his second home run of the season. The game remained tied until the ninth inning where ultimately Green Bay broke through with a pair of runs and then held Fond du Lac scoreless in the bottom of the ninth to close out the Rockers seventh straight win.

Player of the game for the Dock Spiders was Noah Wech who once again had a stellar outing at Herr-Baker Field. Wech went five innings only giving up one hit and one run while striking out seven Rockers. The pitching core of the Dock Spiders had an overall successful performance striking out 10 batters while only giving up five walks. Fond du Lac only used three arms as Wech led the rotation in innings and strikeouts.

The Dock Spiders offense was slow to start as Rockers starter Bryce Leonard had a great outing- going five innings with no runs allowed and nine strikeouts. With that said, the Dock Spiders batting order combined for six hits with TP Wentworth and Jonathan Fitz being the only Dock Spiders to record multiple hits in the game. Fitz led the Dock Spiders with three RBI while going 2-for-4 with a run, a home run and three RBI.

The next game for the Dock Spiders is tomorrow at 3:05 p.m. CT against the Rockers at Capital Credit Union Park as Fond du Lac and Green Bay meet for the final time in the regular season series.

The next home game for the Dock Spiders is Tuesday, July 22 as Fond du Lac takes on Wisconsin Rapids. The game also falls on Weaver's Birthday Party where we celebrate our loveable mascot's birthday with all his mascot friends from around the area. Weaver's Birthday also falls on a Bang For Your Buck daily promotion presented by Fond du Lac Credit Union with 107.1 The Bull where fans can enjoy hot dogs, Pepsi products, and 16 oz. domestic draft beers for $2 each.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

