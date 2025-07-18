EAA Presents 'Sky Rockers Day' and Salute to Aviation on Saturday, July 19th

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers are set to host EAA Sky Rockers Day and Salute to Aviation on Saturday, July 19th for the 3:05 game at Capital Credit Union Park against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. As part of the day, the Rockers will wear a special pilot themed jersey. All game worn player jerseys are available to be bid on via silent auction below and in-stadium Saturday. Proceeds from the jersey auction will help benefit a local charity of EAA's choice.

Fans are invited to come out on Saturday beginning when gates open at 2:05pm for a live pre-game concert from Jet Pack Stereo. It's also Kid Run the Bases, where all kiddos get to run the bases on the field after the game.

TICKETS

Tickets for Sky Rockers Day are available NOW.

JERSEY AUCTION BIDDING

Fans, here is your chance to win a game-worn pilot themed Rockers jersey, presented by EAA! You can submit an online bid (minimum bid starting at $125; $250 secures the jersey outright) for as many jerseys as you'd like, that will carry over into Saturday's game on July 19th at 3:05 during which fans will have the chance to match & continue to bid in-person. This web post will be updated throughout the auction with the current bid on each jersey. If you bid on a jersey online, check this page for updates on in- person bids. The auction will end with the last out in the bottom of the 6th inning of Saturday's game and winners will be able to claim their jerseys following the game. Winners do not need to be in attendance, but it is recommended. Should a bid be won online, a member of the Rockers staff will contact you for payment and shipping info. ($7 will be added for shipped orders).

Proceeds from the jersey auction will be donated to a charity of EAA's choosing.

Please note: Upon completion of the game, each player will sign his jersey ONLY if indicated during the bidding process and a member of the Rockers staff will bring those items to the Team Apparel Fan Shop at the ballpark. At that time, credit card payment will be needed to obtain said item. If the bid was won online, a member of the Rockers staff will contact you at the latest by noon the following morning.

Patience is requested since as many as 35 transactions will need to be run immediately following the game. Credit Card or check are the two accepted forms of payment for the auction. Cash will not be accepted.







