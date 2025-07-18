Madison Mallards Dominate Wisconsin Rapids Rafters in 18-0 Rout

July 18, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Madison Mallards (27-21) were firing on all cylinders Saturday night, dismantling the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (16-34) by a score of 18-0.

The Mallards struck early, taking a 1-0 lead in the first before Cole Kosciusko (UC Santa Barbara) knocked in another run with an RBI single. Carson Hansen (University of Kentucky) added to the tally in the third, making it 3-0 with an RBI single of his own.

Madison started to separate in the fourth inning. Frankie Carney (UC Irvine) drove in two with a single to push the lead to 5-0, and Davis Hamilton (University of Minnesota) followed with an RBI single of his own to make it 6-0. In the fifth, Carney and Sean Britt (St. John's University) each added run-scoring hits, stretching the advantage to a commanding 9-0.

The Rafters couldn't find any answers at the plate against Madison's pitching. Kade Durnin (Texas Christian University) set the tone with four hitless frames and six strikeouts, and the bullpen followed his lead, blanking the Rafters the rest of the way.

The Mallards poured it on in the eighth, scoring nine runs to blow the game wide open. Six Madison hitters finished with multiple RBIs, while Carney, Hansen and Kosciusko all notched three-hit games in the win.

Eamonn Mulhern (University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee) earned the win out of the bullpen for Madison, with Jeremy Jones (Cal State Bakersfield) taking the loss for Wisconsin Rapids. The Mallards' pitching staff was nearly untouchable, surrendering only one hit in the game.

The Mallards and Rafters will face off again in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Madison will return home to Warner Park on Sunday to face the Lakeshore Chinooks at 4:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.