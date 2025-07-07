Dessens and Radkey Selected as 2025 NWL All-Stars

July 7, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







(Bismarck, ND) - The Northwoods League announced a roster Monday of 56 total players to compete at the 2025 All-Star Game in Madison, Wisconsin (27 from the Great Lakes Division and 29 from the Great Plains Division). The Larks are sending two players to represent the Great Plains Division: outfielder Erick Dessens and right-handed pitcher Ryan Radkey.

Dessens is a sophomore at Paradise Valley Community College in Phoenix, Arizona, not far from his hometown in Scottsdale. He has committed to Sacramento State in the fall, and has headed home to strength train and rest up for the season. In his second year with the Larks, Dessens played 37 games and had a .362 batting average with 22 runs batted in and 28 runs scored.

"It is an honor to be selected to the All-Star Game and I want to thank everyone that has helped me to be the player I am right now," Dessens said.

"Dessens played great for two years with the Larks," Field Manager Mark Weidemaier said. "He's a pure hitter and excellent defensive outfielder."

Radkey, originally from Albany, CA, is a senior at the University of Jamestown. Radkey has a 2-1 record and a 2.09 ERA, which is the 4th best ERA among qualified pitchers in the Northwoods League. His 43 innings pitched is the most by any pitcher in the league.

"Being selected to the All-Star Game means a lot - it's a huge honor and I'm grateful to my teammates, and everyone who has supported me along the way," said Radkey.

"Radkey is the ace of our pitching staff. He has a reliable four-pitch mix," Weidemaier said. "He's a strike thrower-deluxe, a workhorse, and a leader."

This year's All-Stars were chosen in a vote by the 24 member teams of the Northwoods League. Ballots were cast by each team's field staff and media contacts.

"These are two exceptional athletes representing the Larks among the best players in the league," said Larks General Manager Nate Maddox. "They've worked hard this summer and throughout their college careers, demonstrating an incredible commitment to the game. We are beyond excited to see them compete and further their careers."

The All-Star Game is set for Wednesday, July 16 at 6:35pm in Madison, Wisconsin. The game also provides a valuable opportunity for students to play in front of Major League scouts.







Northwoods League Stories from July 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.