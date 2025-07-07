Four Pit Spitters Named Northwoods League All-Stars

Northwoods League

Traverse City Pit Spitters







Traverse City, MI - The Pit Spitters announced that today the rosters for the 2025 Northwoods League All-Star game played in Madison, Wisconsin, with four Pit Spitters represented. Two position players, Aaron Piasecki and Isaac Sturgess get the nod, while Jack Griffiths and Logan Pikur frontline the starting pitching rotation for the Great Lakes All-Stars. The Pit Spitters have the most All-Star selections of any team in the Great Lakes Division and the second most in the Northwoods League.

Aaron Piasecki headlines the group of position players representing the Great Lakes Division. Piasecki has played in 30-games, achieving a .387 batting average with four doubles, two triples, and a home run with 22 runs batted in. In addition to those stats, Piasecki has drawn 22 walks while only striking out five times. Piasecki has been at the forefront of the Pit Spitters offense for the last two seasons, and this is his first nomination and All-Star appointment.

Isaac Sturgess, a freshman from Michigan State University, has had big offensive moments, most recently a bases clearing triple during the decisive division championship series against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks to propel the Spitters to a 11-7 victory. Statistically speaking, Sturgess ranks as the second-best hitter on the team as he has a batting average of .355 with seven doubles, three triples and has driven in 23 batters. His 18 walks to go along with his hitting brings him in with a .437 on-base percentage.

Throughout the Spitters first half-division championship run the ace of the pitching staff has been Traverse City native, Jack Griffiths. Griffiths just finished his freshman season at Butler University before deciding to move closer to home transferring to Central Michigan University. Griffiths threw 29 innings in the Pit Spitters first half striking out 30 batters and allowing just five runs, earning him a 1.55 ERA.

Second year Pit Spitter, Logan Pikur has been awarded for his breakout performances in the first half. Pikur made five starts where he threw 24.1 innings allowing just five earned runs on 12 hits, striking out 19 batters, earning a 1.85 ERA. Pikur's first All-Star appearance makes him the second Michigan State University player to earn a roster spot.

Broadcast coverage for the 2025 Northwoods League All-Star game will be found on the Northwoods League Sports Network on the Northwoods League + App with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. CT.







