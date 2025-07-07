Holewinski Dominates, Growlers Defeat Rivets 14-3
July 7, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (22-20; 5-2) found another gem from a starter as they defeat the Rockford Rivets (17-22; 4-4) in the first game of a four game set.
The Growlers pounced on Rivet starter Hawk Bowers, scoring three runs in the first, before adding five more in the second, carried by a Gabe Springer three-run home run, that ended Bowers day at just 1.2 innings. The Rivets would grab the first base runner on a leadoff bunt in the third by Conner Cunningham, but a double play would leave starter Evan Holewinski with just nine batters faced through three innings.
The fifth inning would be the next for the Growlers to pounce, with Antonio Perrotta bringing in his fourth and fifth RBI's of the night, giving the Growlers a 10-0 lead. Rockford would score one run in the seventh, eighth, and ninth, but the Growlers would add two in both the seventh and eighth ending the contest with a 14-3 victory.
Evan Holewinski was the star for the Growlers, as the starting pitching took the crown in back-to-back nights. Holewinski followed Adam Berghorst's 8.1 innings of two run ball on Sunday night, with 7.2 innings of two-run ball and a career high seven strikeouts. Holewinski filled up the zone while maintaining a low pitch count the entire evening, throwing just 105 pitches through 23 outs. The only mistake Holewinski made was sent over 400 feet into left by Nolan Belcher to lead off the eighth. Holewinski excelled in his final start as a Growler, and will be applauded giving the Kalamazoo bullpen plenty of rest before a Tuesday doubleheader.
The Growlers and Rivets will play a 9-inning day/night doubleheader on Tuesday with the first pitch for game one schedule for 12:05 p.m. ET, and game two scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
