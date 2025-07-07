Rockers Take Final Game of Homestand over Dock Spiders

July 7, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (4-3, 26-14) won Game 1 of a new series against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (2-5, 19-23) to close out a five-game homestand.

Green Bay got off to a hot start loading the bases with nobody out in the first, but they were only able to muster up one run to claim the lead. Drew Aguiar left the game after two innings of work and the Rockers turned to Keaton Baird who pitched four scoreless innings into the sixth.

In the top of the seventh, Fond du Lac tied the game on a leadoff homer. KJ Ward entered the game and was able to leave the score tied after forcing a double play and a groundout to first. McClane Helton led off the home half of the seventh with a homer of his own, his first of the season, to reclaim the lead. Ward was able to finish off two more scoreless innings to earn the win on his line and a victory for the Rockers.

The Rockers will head to Fond du Lac tomorrow with two impending results. They are set to pick up a game from June 29th, where they lead 4-2 heading into the bottom of the tenth. After that, they will begin their regularly scheduled game. On Wednesday, Green Bay will return home for a doubleheader against the Lakeshore Chinooks for their last action at home before the All-Star break.

