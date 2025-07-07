Five Standouts Powering the Huskies' Hot Start-Catch Them Before the Season's Gone

July 7, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

DULUTH, MN - The Duluth Huskies are charging through the Northwoods League this summer, and five talented players with Northland roots are leading the way. With just 16 home games left in the regular season, now is the time to see these rising stars in action at Wade Stadium.

Noah Furcht (Esko) has become a must-watch every night in left field and the cleanup spot. After two stellar seasons at the University of Charlotte, he's heading to Ohio State in the fall-and he's making the most of his final summer up north. Furcht already ranks among the Huskies' leaders with 3 home runs and 25 RBIs and shows off one of the strongest outfield arms in the league.

Nick Terhaar (Proctor) has been electric on the mound. The University of Iowa commit fired six shutout innings in his most recent start and has struck out 12 batters in just 15 innings. His fastball has touched 95 mph, making every appearance a showcase of big-league potential.

Left-hander Owen Marsolek (Duluth Marshall) has been equally impressive. In his first start, he struck out 8 over five dominant innings. With 15 strikeouts already this summer and his recruitment reopened after a coaching change at Western Kentucky, Marsolek is one of the most intriguing young arms in the state.

Ethan Cole recently rejoined the Huskies for the second half of the season, marking his third summer wearing a Duluth uniform. The Minnesota-Duluth two-way standout missed his entire college season recovering from injury, but he's wasted no time making his presence felt in his return. In Duluth's thrilling July 4th extra-inning win over Rochester, Cole delivered a clutch go-ahead home run in the tenth inning to propel the Huskies to victory. Through his first games back, he's batting an impressive .333 and showing he's ready to pick up right where he left off.

Joe Gizzi, another Minnesota-Duluth standout, has joined the Huskies for the second half of the season. After an outstanding summer with the Rochester Honkers last year-where he posted a stellar 1.84 ERA-Gizzi is ready to bring that same dominance to Duluth. Over his first two seasons with the UMD Bulldogs, he notched 35 strikeouts across 54 career innings, showcasing his ability to challenge hitters and deliver in big moments. Now, he'll look to build on that success and make an immediate impact for the Huskies down the stretch.

