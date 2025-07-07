Five Players to Represent the Big Sticks at the 2025 NWL All-Star Game

July 7, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Badlands Big Sticks News Release







DICKINSON, ND- The Badlands Big Sticks will be represented by five players in the 2025 Northwoods League All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 16th at Warner Park in Madison, WI.

Dickinson native, Troy Berg (Augustana University), was selected as an infielder for the Great Plains division. Berg hit .354 in 31 games with 30 runs scored, 45 hits, six doubles, five home runs, 25 RBI and 11 stolen bases.

Catcher, Chayton Fischer (UT-Rio Grande Valley), batted .324 in 20 games with 25 runs scored, 24 hits, seven doubles, one triple, six home runs and 25 RBI.

Outfielder, Connor Massimini (East Texas Baptist), is currently hitting .299 in 36 games with 29 runs scored, 38 hits, nine doubles, seven home runs, 34 RBI and 13 stolen bases.

On the mound, Kasen McCawley (UNC-Pembroke), finished the first half with a 2-0 record in 26.2 innings with 35 strikeouts, an ERA of 2.03 and an opponent batting average of .133.

Also representing the Big Sticks on the mound is Ismael Quintero (Cal State LA) who currently has a 3-1 record tossing 27.1 innings with 25 strikeouts and an ERA of 2.96. Opponents are batting .196 against him.

The Big Sticks and the St. Cloud Rox each had five players representing their teams in the 2025 NWL All-Star game which is the most of any other teams in the NWL.







Northwoods League Stories from July 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.