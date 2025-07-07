Stingers Take Comeback Win from MoonDogs

Mankato, MN - The Willmar Stingers(23-17) beat the Moondogs(19-23) in a back-and-forth battle by a score of 12-10.

In the top of the first, the Stingers scored four, capped off by a Sam Hunt inside-the-park home run!

Carter Walsh drove in Cody Nitowitz with an RBI single to left in the second.

The Moondogs scored two in both the next two innings, making the score 5-4.

Carter Walsh knocked in Cody Nitowitz once again in the fourth inning with another single.

Jameson Martin added on in the fifth with a three-run blast. The Moondogs matched that with three runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning.

The Moondogs scored two in the bottom of the sixth to tie things up and one in the bottom of the eighth to take the lead.

The Stingers answered back in the top of the ninth thanks to a two-RBI double off the bat of Joey Craig, he then came home to score on a Cody Nitowitz sacrifice-fly.

Wade Duncan came on to get the save in the ninth, and he pitched a scoreless inning with a strikeout.

Carter Walsh went 3-for-5 with two RBI.

Sam Hunt continued his hot streak at the plate with a 2-for-5 night including a homer, a double and three RBIs.

The Stingers are back in action at home tomorrow against the Mankato Moondogs with first pitch set for 6:35pm CST on NWL+.

