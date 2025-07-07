Woodchucks Win Comfortably at Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI - The Wausau Woodchucks carried momentum from a great performance on Sunday afternoon to a road meeting against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters the very next day.

The Woodchucks took down the Rapids Rafters 10-1 at Witter Field on Monday night, notching back-to-back road wins for the first time since June 18-19, when they won two straight at Lakeshore. It's Wausau's seventh win in its last nine games.

Since Wausau lost its first game against Wisconsin Rapids back in late May, the Woodchucks have won their last four games against the Rafters. Wausau is now 13-4 against Wisconsin Rapids in the last two seasons under Corey Thompson. The Woodchucks also scored ten runs in back-to-back games for the first time since June 1 and 2.

Wausau got the party started in the first inning, scoring three runs on a two-run double from Max Galvin (Miami) and an RBI sacrifice fly from Dom Rodriguez (Arizona). The RBI extra base hit for Galvin was the beginning of a great day for him at the plate.

Wisconsin Rapids scored one run in the bottom of the second, before the Woodchucks plated another three runs in the third. Brody Sexton (Grand Canyon) brought two runs in with an RBI single up the middle. Sexton is now hitting .387 through nine games this season, which is the second-best batting average on the team.

Keagen Jirschele (South Dakota State) delivered an RBI single to push the lead to 6-1. Jirschele also made his presence felt on defense by playing a part in turning three double plays- the second straight game Wausau has turned that many.

Then, in the sixth, the Woodchucks stretched their lead thanks to a Max Galvin two-run home run, his third straight game with a long ball. Galvin became the second player for the Woodchucks this season to hit a home run in three consecutive games, joining Max Soliz Jr. (Kansas). Galvin had his best day at the plate on the summer, going 2-4 with 3 RBIs, and scoring three runs.

Then, Max Soliz Jr. put the icing on the cake in the top of the ninth. Fresh off his second consecutive Northwoods League All-Star selection, Soliz hit a towering two-run homer in the ninth- his team-leading seventh of the season- to stretch the lead to 10-1.

While Wausau's bats were strong once again against the Rafters, the Chucks' pitching staff had another strong day on the mound. Nolan Bernard (South Florida) had one of his best starts of the season. The freshman righthander earned the win after allowing just one run over six innings, striking out seven and only walking three. It's the tenth different time this season that a Woodchuck pitcher has put together a quality start- and the Woodchucks are 10-0 in those games. The Woodchucks are also now 7-0 when Bernard makes an appearance in a game.

Connor Hill (College of Central Florida/St. John's River State) came out of the bullpen after Bernard's performance and pitched two scoreless innings in his second appearance of the season. Tucker Russell (Wichita State) closed out the win with a scoreless ninth, sealing the victory by freezing the final batter on a called third strike.

It was the first time this season that the Woodchucks held an opponent to one run or less in back-to-back games. Offensively, Wausau continued to dominate the Rafters, outscoring Wisconsin Rapids 62-26 across five matchups this summer.

The Woodchucks improved to 26-16 on the year, moving 10 games above .500 for the first time in 2025. They are now 5-2 in the second half, remaining in first place and tied with the Lakeshore Chinooks, who beat Madison tonight at home.

The Woodchucks will return home to look for a two-game series sweep when they host the Rapids Rafters at 6:35 p.m. at Athletic Park. That game will be broadcast on the NWL+ app and on northwoodsleague.com. Following that game, the Woodchucks will host the Madison Mallards for three crucial games in a two-day stretch. For more information on how to purchase tickets for Woodchucks games at Athletic Park this summer, visit woodchucks.com.







