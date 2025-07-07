Green Bay Turns to Drew Aguiar as They Face off against Fond du Lac

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - After each team grabbed a 10-1 victory on the 4th of July weekend, Fond du Lac makes the trip up to Capital Credit Union Park again as they will face Drew Aguiar, the usual closer for the Rockers, in an evening matchup in Ashwaubenon. Green Bay is fortunate to get out of yesterday's 10-1 loss utilizing just two pitchers. That kept the pen fresh for today.

Aguiar started the game down in Mequon on July 1st. After allowing some traffic and a high pitch count in the 1st inning, he settled in and went four innings, just giving up 1 earned run. He was also able to rack up seven punchouts in the 3-2 victory over the Chinooks. He was followed by KJ Ward and Cole Linton. With Linton getting the nod yesterday, we won't see him in relief of Aguiar, however KJ Ward is on five days' rest.

Ward got to Green Bay right at the start of the second half. If there is any gripe for the Rockers tremendous first half, it would be the bullpen, although they really shut things down in the late stages of June. Ward went three relief innings after Aguiar's start and only allowed one run. The big right hander is a likely arm to throw today for Josh Merrill.

For the Dock Spiders, Jordan Touhey will take the mound. The righty has just one inning pitched this season where he allowed no runs and just one baserunner against Lakeshore. His first start of 2025 comes in a left-handed hitter friendly ballpark. The lefty bats for Green Bay have crushed right handed pitching all season long and they will look to continue that trend today against Touhey.

Green Bay hopes to find their footing in the second half with a big win today over the Dock Spiders. For Fond du Lac, they are trying to keep up with Wausau and Madison who are also fighting for a playoff spot.

