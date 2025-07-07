Northwoods League Announces 2025 All-Star Selections

July 7, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers are proud to announce that right-handed pitchers Maddox Long (Harding University), Alex LePage (Immaculata University) and Koshiro Ohno (Tallahassee State College) have been selected to participate in the 2025 Northwoods League All-Star Game, which will be played on Wednesday, July 16th at 6:35 p.m. at Warner Park in Madison, Wisconsin.

Maddox Long has made five starts for the Rockers this season, totaling 35.2 innings of work and a 3-1 record. He leads the Northwoods League with a 1.01 ERA and sits third in strikeouts with 36. Long earned Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night honors after his six-inning, two-hit, zero-run and eight-strikeout performance against Wisconsin Rapids on May 27th. Making his return to Green Bay after winning the 2023 Northwoods League Championship, the All-American has put together a pitching performance for the ages in 2025 and is recognized with an appearance at this year's All-Star game.

Alex LePage (RHP, Immaculata University) made seven starts with Green Bay this season over 29.0 innings of work and posted a 4-1 record. He sits right behind Long as second on the team in strikeouts with 35 in the first half. LePage was also given Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night honors after his six-inning, four-hit, zero-run and ten-strikeout performance. After making the Opening Day start for Green Bay in Wisconsin Rapids, LePage helped bring a high level of consistency to the Rockers rotation and in turn, he has earned a trip to Madison as a Northwoods League All-Star.

Koshiro Ohno (RHP, Tallahassee State College) has made four starts and seven appearances for the Rockers in 2025, in over 27.0 innings pitched. After starting the season out of the bullpen, Ohno established himself as one of the top pitchers in the Northwoods League in the early going. After allowing no runs in his first 10.1 innings of work, he was moved into the starting rotation helping set the tone in multiple crucial victories for Green Bay in the first half. Ohno sits with a 2.00 ERA and 21 strikeouts.

As part of winning the Great Lakes West first half title and posting the best winning percentage in the Division, Rockers field manager Josh Merrill and his staff have earned the opportunity to coach the Great Lakes All-Star team. Merrill, coming to Green Bay from North Iowa Area Community College, has helped lead the Rockers to their second playoff appearance in the last three years. He is assisted by bench coach Chris Dawson (McPherson College), pitching coach Kevin Cave (Desert Hills High School) and hitting coach/first base coach JR McElroy (University of Arkansas).

The First-Half Great Lakes East Champions were the Traverse City Pitt Spitters and the First-Half Great Lakes West Champions, the Rockers. The Great Plains East Champions were the La Crosse Loggers and the Great Plains West Champions were the St. Cloud Rox.

The Northwoods League All-Star Game featuring the Great Lakes Division versus the Great Plains Division All-Stars is scheduled to start at 6:35 p.m. on July 16th and can be watched on ESPN+.

