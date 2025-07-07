Rivets Clobbered by Growlers to Begin Four-Game Road Series

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - An ugly start to a busy week for the Rivets.

In the opener of a four-game road series in Kalamazoo across three days, the Rivets (4-4) were handily defeated by the Growlers (5-2), 14-3. The Growlers used an early scoring flurry to build a comfortable cushion that they held onto the rest of the night, handing the Rivets their third consecutive loss in blowout fashion.

The early innings were eerily similar to the only previous meeting between the two teams so far this season, a game in which the Growlers plated 12 first inning runs en route to a 17-1 victory. While not quite that disastrous of a start for the Rivets, the game similarly got away from them very quickly.

The Growlers sent eight hitters to the plate in the first inning and scored three times in the opening frame to jump out to an early lead. Rivets starter Hawk Bowers (McClennan) allowed four hits, a walk and a hit by pitch before stranding two runners in scoring position to end the frame. A pair of RBI singles and a sacrifice fly did the damage for Kalamazoo to get the scoring underway.

Things turned ugly in a hurry in the second. Despite retiring two of the first three hitters in the inning and coming close to a scoreless frame, Bowers fell victim to some control issues that loaded the bases exclusively via walks before the Growlers poured on five runs. First, a two-run single extended the Kalamazoo lead to five before Growlers designated hitter Gabe Springer belted a back-breaking three-run home run to put the home squad in full control after two innings.

From there, Connor Clark (Butler CC) came in and steadied things on the mound across his 2.1 innings of work. The lefty didn't allow a run and surrendered just two hits before giving way to Brennan Baker (North Florida).

The Growlers were able to extend their lead off Baker in the fifth on a double steal and another RBI single, pushing them into double digits. In total, Baker went three innings, also allowing two runs to score in the seventh on a pair of wild pitches, though both were unearned.

On the other side, the Rivets' offense was largely shut down by Growlers starter Evan Holewinski. The Rivets registered just three baserunners in the first six innings before finally getting on the board with a run in the seventh thanks to a Kalamazoo error at first on a ball off the bat of Tate Shimao (Hawaii).

Nolan Belcher (Kentucky) delivered the one big swing among an otherwise quiet night in the eighth, blasting a 404-foot home run to left field to help eventually end Holewinski's night after 7.2 innings. The Rivets' catcher was one of just three Rivets to reach base twice in the game along with Jayce Blalock (Arkansas-Little Rock) and Tommy Townsend (Butler) - the latter being the only Rivet with two hits.

The Rivets turned to center fielder Cooper Hinson to pitch the bottom of the eighth in an effort to save the rest of their pitching staff and the Growlers took advantage, tacking on two more runs to reach 14 on the game. The Growlers tallied 14 total hits across eight innings and wore Rockford's pitching out throughout the night.

The Rivets were able to score once more in the ninth on a wild pitch that scored Townsend after a leadoff single, but the Growlers quickly recorded the final out to secure a dominant home victory.

The Rivets and Growlers will see each other six more times over the next six days before reaching the Northwoods League's All-Star break - three more games in Kalamazoo before three games over the weekend at Rivets Stadium. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Tuesday, with Game 1 beginning at 11:05 a.m. and Game 2 beginning at 5:35 p.m.

Fans can purchase tickets for Rivets games all season long at www.rockfordrivets.com.







