Fond du Lac All-Stars Announced

July 7, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - The Northwoods League announced on Monday morning that Dock Spiders outfielder Jarren Sanderson and left-handed pitcher Ethan Cole were selected as members of the 2025 regular season Great Lakes All-

Star team. The 2025 Northwoods League All-Star Game will be played on Tuesday, July 16 at 6:35 p.m. CT at Warner Park in Madison, Wisconsin. The Madison Mallards will serve as the host organization.

Fond du Lac native and two-year Dock Spiders pitcher Ethan Cole (Augustana University, South Dakota) had many highlight performances for the Dock Spiders in the first half of the season. He ranked first on the team in the first half in many key statistical categories. With six starts this season, Cole set team highs wins (4), strikeouts (33), and innings pitched (33.1). Entering the second week into the second half of the season, Cole is still tied for the fifth-most strikeouts in the Northwoods League, despite only pitching in the first half of the season.

Dock Spiders Outfielder Jarren Sanderson (Cal State Northridge) has been a dominant presence in the lineup for Fond du Lac this season. Sanderson leads the Dock Spiders in many statistical categories including hits (37), batting average (.325), at-bats (114), doubles (8), and RBI (29). Sanderson's RBI total of 29 is currently tied for the 12th-most in the Northwoods League. Sanderson started the season at first base but transitioned to the outfield after a few weeks where he has now made a majority of his starts. He leads the team with 19 starts in the outfield (18 in left field). Sanderson was selected to represent the Dock Spiders as an outfielder where he has made highlight reel plays all season long.

The next home game for the Dock Spiders is Tuesday, July 8 at 6:05 p.m. CT when Fond du Lac will complete a suspended game in the 10th inning before completing the regularly scheduled 9-inning game. The games fall on Girls Night Out which will feature drink offers available at the ballpark courtesy of Quest Interiors and all fans can enjoy live music by D. Willy and the Souvenirs before and after the games. Tuesday is also a Bang For Your Buck promotional night presented by Fond du Lac Credit Union with 107.1 The Bull where fans can enjoy hot dogs, Pepsi products, and domestic draft beers for $2 each.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







