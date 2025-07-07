Northwoods League Announces 2025 All-Star Selections

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League has announced the rosters for the 2025 Northwoods League All-Star Game, which will be played on Wednesday, July 16 at 6:35 p.m. (CST) at Warner Park in Madison, Wisconsin.

In the Great Plains Division, the First-Half Great Plains West Champion St. Cloud Rox have five players on the roster. St. Cloud is led on the mound by Jake Burcham (Tarleton State University). He is currently 5-1 with a 1.57 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 34.1 innings. The Badlands Big Sticks will feature outfielder Connor Massimini (East Texas Baptist University) among their five selections. Massimini is currently hitting .299 with seven home runs, nine doubles, 13 steals and 34 RBI in 36 games.

In the Great Lakes Division, the First-Half Great Lakes Great Lakes East Champion Traverse City Pit Spitters have four selections. The Madison Mallards and the Wausau Woodchucks each have four All-Stars as well.

The All-Stars from the Pit Spitters are powered by infielder Aaron Piasecki (Central Michigan University). Piasecki is hitting .387 with one home run, two triples, 22 RBI and 10 stolen bases. Mallards pitcher Isaac Milburn (Purdue University) currently leads the league in strikeouts with 43 and is 3-0 with a 1.91 ERA. Noah Malone (Loyola Marymount University) of the Wausau Woodchucks will be in the outfield for the Lakes team. He is currently hitting .378 with five home runs, seven doubles, six stolen bases and 21 RBI.

Field Manager Seth Merrill and his coaching staff from the Green Bay Rockers will be in the dugout for the Great Lakes. The First-Half Great Lakes West Division Champion Rockers have a 25-14 overall record.

St. Cloud Field Manager Nick Studdard and his staff will manage the Great Plains All-Stars. The First-Half Great Plains West Division Champion Rox are 27-12 overall.

This year's All-Stars were chosen in a vote by the 24 member teams of the Northwoods League. Ballots were cast by each team's field staff and media contacts.







