Dock Spiders Lose to the Rockers in a Nail-Biter

July 7, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders second baseman Jaron Cotton

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders dropped a squeaker to the Rockers for th eir fourth straight loss despite holding Green Bay to just two runs and five hits.

The Dock Spiders started in a 1-0 deficit after the Rockers scored in the bottom of the first. From there Fond du Lac's offense would remain relatively silent until the top of the seventh when shortstop Jaron Cotton slapped a lead-off home run to tie the game. However, the Dock Spiders lead was short-lived as Green Bay would respond in the top of the seventh with a lead-off homerun of their own to take a 2-1 lead

Offensively the Dock Spiders were led by Jaron Cotton and James Hankerson Jr. Cotton scored the lone run for Fond du Lac with a towering solo shot for Cotton's second home run of the season. Hankerson was the only one member of the Dock Spiders to notch multiple hits and to reach the base path each time- going 2-for-3 and reaching base off of an error.

On the mound the Dock Spiders had a stout performance while using four arms. Jordan Touhey in his first start for the Dock Spiders went three innings with three strikeouts while holding Green Bay to only one run. The pitching rotation combined for eight strikeouts with Jordan Touhey and Camden Broske each tallying three strikeouts. Overall the Dock Spider defense had a solid performance holding Green Bay to only five hits and two runs.

In the field, the Dock Spiders had a clean game with no errors and made a couple highlight plays. Tommy Googins cut-off a hard laced ground ball and turned it into his 17th double play of the season. In centerfield, Parker Knoll scaled the wall and perfectly timed a ball to rob what would have been an extra base hit.

The next home game for the Dock Spiders is tomorrow, July 8 at 6:05 p.m. CT when Fond du Lac will complete a suspended game in the 10 th inning before completing the regularly scheduled 9-inning game. The games fall on Girls Night Out which will feature drink offers available at the ballpark courtesy of Quest Interiors and all fans can enjoy live music by D. Willy and the Souvenirs before and after the games. Tuesday is also a Bang For Your Buck promotional night presented by Fond du Lac Credit Union with 107.1 The Bull where fans can enjoy hot dogs, Pepsi products, and domestic draft beers for $2 each.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

