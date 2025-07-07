Waterloo Bucks Announce Two Northwoods League All-Star Selections

July 7, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Waterloo, Iowa - The Northwoods League has announced the rosters for the 2025 Northwoods All-Star Game which will be played on Wednesday, July 16 at 6:35 pm in Madison, Wisconsin. Two players from the Waterloo Bucks were selected: Jake Bechtel and Tyler Glowacki.

Outfielder Jake Bechtel, a sophomore from NC State and originally from Palm Harbor, Florida, is hitting .352 and currently leads the team in hits (44), doubles (10), triples (2), home runs (8), RBI (33) and slugging percentage (.656). Bechtel's home run mark is tied for the second-best in the NWL and his RBI total is the fifth most in the Great Plains Division.

Right-handed pitcher Tyler Glowacki, a sophomore from Upper Iowa University, is tied for the NWL lead in saves with five. Originally from South Elgin, Illinois, Glowacki has compiled a 5-0 record with 29 strikeouts and a 1.71 ERA in 21 innings pitched. Glowacki leads the Bucks in wins.

This year's All-Stars were chosen in a vote by the 24 member teams of the Northwoods League. Ballots were cast by each team's field staff and media contacts. Bucks players will represent the Great Plains Division in the All-Star Game. The Bucks will finish up a seven-game homestand tonight before hitting the road for three games in two days in La Crosse, Wisconsin versus the Loggers. Tickets are available by calling the Bucks Ticket Line at (319) 232-5633 or online at waterloobucks.com. Bucks team ownership has invested nearly $500,000 in stadium improvements over the last decade including an LED video board, group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.







