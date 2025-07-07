Rox Set to Have League-Leading Five Players in Northwoods League All-Star Game

July 7, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ST. CLOUD, MN - The First-Half Great Plains West Champion St. Cloud Rox are set to have a league-leading five players represent the Great Plains Division in the All-Star game taking place in Madison, WI on July 16.

St. Cloud is led on the mound by Jake Burcham (Tarleton State University). He is currently 5-1 with a 1.57 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 34.1 innings. Joining Burcham is another NWL veteran in Brandon Jaenke (Viterbo University) making his second All-Star appearance. Carter Jorissen (Cal State Bakersfield), JP Robertson (University of Mississippi) and Austin Haley (Kansas State) have also made the cut to the 2025 All-Star roster.

St. Cloud Field Manager Nick Studdard and his staff will manage the Great Plains All-Stars with the best first-half winning percentage in the Great Plains Division (.758). Nick Studdard is in his second season as the Rox Field Manager, and his fifth overall with the team. This is the third time Studdard will be coaching at the Northwoods League All-Star Game, as he was part of the Great Plains All-Star coaching staff in both 2021 and 2022. This is his first All-Star coaching nod since becoming St. Cloud's Field Manager. Pitching Coach Cayden Taylor is in his first season with the Rox and has overseen the pitching staff, which is at the top of the league in both ERA and strikeouts. Hitting Coach Logan Lawrence, also in his first year with St. Cloud as the Rox stand second in the league in home runs and have scored 10 or more runs in 10 contests this season.

