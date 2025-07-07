Hot Tots Hammer Honkers in 12-3 Win
July 7, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rochester Honkers News Release
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Honkers were unable to overcome an early deficit as they fell to Minot in Game One.
The Hot Tots announced their intentions early, jumping to a 5-0 lead in the first inning. They continued to pile until the Honkers stopped the bleeding with a run in the fourth to make it 11-1, as Tommy Eisenstat was the first Honker to cross the plate.
Rochester added two more in the sixth courtesy of a sacrifice fly from Payton Knowles and an RBI single from Kennedy Hara.
Jake Jackson had himself a great day at the plate with a pair of base hits.
The Honkers will face off against the Hot Tots tomorrow at Mayo Field, looking to exact some revenge. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM CT. Diego Luzardo will get the start for the home team, the Hot Tots have still not announced a starting pitcher.
