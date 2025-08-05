Duluth Huskies Roll in 17-2 Victory at Mayo Field
August 5, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rochester Honkers News Release
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Division-leading Duluth turns on the afterburners for a dominant win against Rochester.
Luke Stulga led things off for Rochester in the first with a solo home run. A sacrifice fly from Van Coughlin scored Josh Outlaw to give the Honkers a 2-0 lead.
After the first inning, it was tough sledding for Rochester as Duluth took control.
Luke Stulga had a tremendous night with four hits, including a home run and two doubles, finishing with three RBIs.
Van Coughlin also had a great night with two base hits, including a double, to go along with a first-inning RBI.
The Honkers and the Huskies will face off again on Tuesday at 12:05 PM CT at Mayo Field.
