Duluth Huskies Roll in 17-2 Victory at Mayo Field

August 5, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Division-leading Duluth turns on the afterburners for a dominant win against Rochester.

Luke Stulga led things off for Rochester in the first with a solo home run. A sacrifice fly from Van Coughlin scored Josh Outlaw to give the Honkers a 2-0 lead.

After the first inning, it was tough sledding for Rochester as Duluth took control.

Luke Stulga had a tremendous night with four hits, including a home run and two doubles, finishing with three RBIs.

Van Coughlin also had a great night with two base hits, including a double, to go along with a first-inning RBI.

The Honkers and the Huskies will face off again on Tuesday at 12:05 PM CT at Mayo Field.







