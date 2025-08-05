Spitters Achieve Franchise Milestone in 9-3 Victory
August 5, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release
Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters finish the sweep of the Rockford Rivets in a 9-3 offensive explosion to become the second winningest team in franchise history in front of 2,664 fans at Turtle Creek Stadium Tuesday night.
A season high of 17 stolen bases mixed with 11 walks powered the Spitters pass the Rivets in a series sweep to secure their 46th fan, becoming the second most wins in a season in franchise history.
The Pit Spitters offense began the night in the big way in the bottom of the third inning as their first of four runs of the inning came on an RBI fielder's choice hit by Jake McNamara. Adam Broski then forced Tate Shimao to commit an error that allowed a pair of runs to score to extend the Pit Spitters lead to 3-0. One more run came across the plate on a wild pitch thrown by Ty Horkan to further extend their lead to 4-0. Rockford didn't waste any time getting their offense back into the game as Gavin Taylor drove in a run on a double to left field to cut the Spitters lead down to 4-1. The game got away from the Rivets in the bottom of the fourth inning as with bases loaded and one out, Prout unloaded the bases with a base hit into right field to push their lead to 7-1. Prout later scored on a wild pitch before McNamara scored on a stolen base to home to make it 9-1 in favor of the Spitters. The Rivets broke up their stretch of being retired for over four innings as Shimao doubled into right field to make it 9-2. Their final run came across on a sacrifice flyout to make it 9-3.
Traverse City improves to 46-21 and 25-8 in the second half while Rockford falls to 25-40 overall and 12-21 in the second half. Max Hammond (4-0) stays undefeated with five innings of one run ball where he allowed three hits on two walks and struckout seven. Tate Smith (0-1) threw 2.2 innings where he allowed one run on a hit but allowed seven walks and struckout four. He was handed his first loss of the season.
UP NEXT
The Pit Spitters will take to the road for one final time during the 2025 regular season as they travel to Kenosha for the beginning of a two-game series. First pitch is tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. CT. Broadcast coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. CT on the Northwoods League Network on the Northwoods League + app.
