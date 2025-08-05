Luke Ross Fires Six Scoreless as Madison Mallards Blank Lakeshore Chinooks

August 5, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mequon, WI - The Madison Mallards (40-23) picked up their 40th win of the season on Monday night with a 3-0 shutout of the Lakeshore Chinooks (25-42).

Carson Hansen (University of Kentucky) started the scoring for the Mallards in the first inning. He hit an RBI single to drive in Justin Gadomski (Illinois Wesleyan University) and give Madison a 1-0 lead. The offense quieted down over the next few innings as Logan Schulfer (University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee) settled in on the mound for the Chinooks.

The Mallards tacked on in the fifth, as Frankie Carney (UC Irvine) drove in a run with a single to make it 2-0. Davis Hamilton (University of Minnesota) followed with an RBI double to extend the lead to 3-0. On the mound, Luke Ross (Miami University) turned in a dominant performance, tossing six shutout innings and striking out five.

Madison's bullpen handled the late innings with precision. Drayton Lou (St. Cloud State University) struck out the side in the seventh before Noah Musolf (Madison College) tossed two scoreless frames to finish the job. Altogether, Madison's relievers were perfect over the final three innings to seal the win.

Ross earned his first win of the season on the mound, while Schulfer was charged with the loss for the Chinooks. Musolf earned his first save of the season against his former team. With the win, the Mallards remain one game back in the Great Lakes West second half standings.

The Mallards and Chinooks will meet again on Tuesday night at Warner Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







