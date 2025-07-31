Dock Spiders Complete Comeback against the Mallards

MADISON, WI - The Dock Spiders takedown the Mallards at Warner Park after a three-run comeback as Fond du Lac clinched its first win at the Duck Pond this season.

The matchup between these two Great Lakes West foes started with the Mallards getting off to a hot start as they scored the first three runs and held the Dock Spiders scoreless through the first five frames. In the top of the sixth inning Fond du Lac found the scoring off a TP Wentworth RBI single. The Dock Spiders then took their first lead of the game in the top of the next inning after scoring four runs spearheaded by a TP Wentworth bases clearing double. In the top of the eighth inning Fond du Lac extended their lead with Quinn Schambow's first home run of the season to make it a 6-3 game. The Mallards responded in the bottom of the eighth with a pair of runs to make it a one run game heading into the ninth. However, the Dock Spiders defense held on in the final inning to finalize a 6-5 win.

Player of the game for the Dock Spiders was TP Wentworth 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI. Wentworth came through in the clutch for Fond du Lac as his three RBI double changed the momentum for the Dock Spiders.

Offensively the Dock Spiders totaled seven crucial hits with one double and one home run. TP Wentworth and Jaron Cotton were the only two Dock Spiders to have a multiple hit game as Cotton went 2-for-3 with a run.

The pitching rotation for the Dock Spiders recorded six strikeouts and six walks as Ben Kasten led the Dock Spiders with four and a third innings pitched with four strikeouts. Ryan Ament earned his second win of the season after allowing no hits over one and two thirds innings with Camden Broske earning the save after one and a third of no run baseball to close out the game.

The Dock Spiders take on the Madison Mallards for the final time this season tomorrow with first pitch at 6:05 p.m at Warner Park.

The next home game is on Sunday, August 3rd at 1:05 p.m. as the Dock Spiders take on the Wausau Woodchucks. The game falls on Season Ticket Holder Appreciation Day & Player Poster Giveaway as the Dock Spiders organization thanks its Season Ticket Holders for their passion and support throughout the season and the first 500 fans in attendance will receive a player poster courtesy of the MLB Network. This Sunday's game is also an Autograph Sunday presented by Kwik Trip where if you stay after the game you can collect autographs from your favorite Dock Spiders.

