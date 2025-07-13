Henry Godbout Selected by Red Sox in 2nd Round of MLB Draft

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Former Growler Henry Godbout was selected 75th overall by the Boston Red Sox organization in the MLB Draft Sunday night.

Godbout was a Growler in 2023, playing in 20 games with a .338 average and .929 OPS for the Growlers. Godbout played his collegiate baseball at Virginia, where held a career .321 batting average, and .929 OPS, with a career high 1.117 OPS in 217 plate appearances in the spring of 2024. Godbout's best moment as a Growlers may have been in his second-to-last game, coming against Traverse City. Godbout went 3-4, scoring a run, but more pivotally, bringing in three with a seventh inning double giving the Growlers the lead they would finish the game with. "Godbout is one of the hardest workers I've managed, and tries to do every little thing to help himself and the team," said Cody Piechocki, who managed Godbout in his time in Kalamazoo. Godbout becomes the 62nd Kalamazoo alumni to be drafted, with more expected over the 20 round spectacle in Atlanta.

The Red Sox used the final second round selection to add Godbout to the roster, where he'll look to rise in the ranks of the American League East.







