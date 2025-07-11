Big Battle Jack Inning Dooms Growlers in 14-2 Loss

July 11, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (25-22; 8-4) fell for the sixth time in the I-94 rivalry series to the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (23-24; 4-8) following a 10-run 7th.

The new All-Star Austin Wolfe dominated Kalamazoo after allowing a leadoff double, retiring 16 of the next 17 Growlers into the sixth, with the only batter that reached due to an error. The final inning for Wolfe would be the sixth, where he would allow one run. However, Alex Burden on the Kalamazoo side would find success as well, stranding five runners on while allowing just four runs over six innings of work. Burden's six strikeouts were huge in his outing, with his biggest blemish being Sam Griffith's two-run homer in the second.

Following both starters exits, the Battle Jacks led 4-2 with Juju Thompson entering. Thompson would really struggle, facing 15 batters in a 51-pitch, 10-run inning. The first eight batters would reach, seven via the base hit, before Brendan Thompson would strikeout. Following the K, five more Jacks would reach before an RBI groundout and flyout would represent the final outs of the inning. The 10-run inning doomed the Growlers, as the score would move to, and finish, at 14-2.

The lone bright spot for Kalamazoo was once again Kael Gahan in relief. Gahan has now had back-to-back scoreless innings, after spending lots of time improving in bullpens and off-field workouts. Gahan sat Battle Creek down 1-2-3 in the eighth, while striking out two in his only inning of work. If the Growlers can find consistent success from Gahan, the bullpen becomes much deeper with the sidewinding lefty in the

Trailing 4-6 overall in the rivalry, Kalamazoo can now only tie the season series, with their final chance(s) coming in the final two games of the season, with both games in Kalamazoo. For now, the Growlers head to Rockford to play the Rivets in a Saturday 7-inning double header.







