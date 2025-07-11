Huskies Drop Heartbreaker to Bismarck Larks, 4-3

July 11, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

DULUTH, MN - The Huskies dropped a heartbreaker to the Bismarck Larks at Wade Stadium, losing by a final score of 4-3.

The Dogs rolled out Carter Giesen for his second start of the season. Things kicked off very well for the right-hander, as he pitched a one-two-three first with a strikeout of Bismarck left fielder Kenskey Thomas.

Bismarck's Tyson Greenwood matched the performance, with a big boost from his centerfielder, Dasan Harris. On an Ethan Surowiec shot to deep center, Harris retreated back to make a leaping grab, running up against the padding as he finished the catch.

It would ultimately be the Larks who struck first, as the very same Dasan Harris shot a deep fly ball of his own out past the Culver's sign in right field for a round-tripper.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Huskies responded as Ethan Surowiec doubled to lead off the inning. Right fielder Paul Contreras followed him up with a hard-hit single of his own to put runners on the corners. Centerfielder Noah Furcht then lifted a fly ball to center, allowing Surowiec to tag up and score on a sacrifice fly. However, the Huskies couldn't manage any more runs, and left the fourth tied 1-1.

In the fifth, Adrian Vidal was hit by a pitch and Dasan Harris reached on an error. Vidal was driven in promptly when Dean Ormonde singled up the middle, and Harris scored on a sacrifice fly by Ricardo Aponte. The two runs untied the ballgame, making it 3-1 in favor of Bismarck.

The Huskies were able to reply in the sixth, and it came in dramatic fashion. Ethan Surowiec, leading off the inning, launched a titanic blast to left field, travelling more than four hundred feet and well beyond the Wade Stadium wall. It was Surowiec's ninth homer of the season, and it made the clash a one-run affair. The Huskies left the inning trailing 3-2.

Dasan Harris would make a response the moment he got the chance, however, with another moonshot to right field and over the same sign for his second homer of the game. That big fly made it 4-2, Larks.

The Huskies pushed a run across in their half of the eighth, as Noah Furcht reached on an error. Jake Downing drove him in with a two-out single, but that was all the Huskies could manage. The game headed to the ninth with Duluth still trailing 4-3.

After a one-two-three inning twirled by Devin Costa, the bottom of the ninth at Wade Stadium became the setting for a cinematic final frame. Fireballing closer Landon Waters got the first two outs quickly, striking out Kingsley Guthrie swinging and getting Nate Novitske to ground out softly to first.

With two down, Ethan Cole shot a single over the heads of Bismarck's third baseman and shortstop, giving Ethan Surowiec a chance to bat against his former Ole Miss teammate with the game on the line. The at-bat had the entire ballpark on its feet, and Surowiec extended it with several two-strike foul balls. In the end, it was a gorgeous slider by Waters that won the climactic matchup, as Surowiec swung and missed to finish the game.

Giesen took his first loss of the season, while Greenwood earned his second win. Waters was credited with the save, having got the final six outs of the ballgame.

On Deck:

The Huskies will travel to Waterloo for their final two games before the All-Star Break, where Ethan Surowiec, Michael Smith, and Parker Thomas will represent the Twin Ports Pups in Madison.







