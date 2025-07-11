Chinooks Drop 11-Inning Thriller to Dock Spiders

MEQUON Wis. - A game which featured 11 innings, a combined 29 runs scored and lasted over four hours did not go the Chinooks' way, dropping a dramatic back-and-forth affair to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.

Lakeshore's offense started slow, but was backed up by a strong start on the mound by Arthur Liebau. Now in his third year with the Chinooks, Liebau has cemented himself as a consistently reliable arm in any situation for pitching coach Aidan Wojiechowski, throwing a complete five innings while allowing just one earned run on four hits.

The offense finally kicked into gear in the bottom of the 5th inning, scoring four runs to take a 6-2 lead. Owen DeShazo scored on a passed ball, Cade Sears and Esteban Garcia each had RBI singles and Nate Gray recorded a sacrifice fly.

The 'Nooks would put six more runs up across the next two innings while Fond du Lac scored three of their own to make the score 12-5. For Lakeshore, Grant Gray's unorthodox sacrifice fly, a pop out to shallow center field, scored Bubba Heidler after Fond du Lac's Taylor Freeman failed to get the ball in on time.

N. Gray followed with a 2-RBI ground rule double in the 6th, before clobbering another 2-RBI double in the 7th. He finished with a season-high 5 RBIs on the night.

Cade Sears completed the frame with an RBI single to right field.

After putting up back-to-back three-run frames, the Chinooks seemed to be in prime position to cruise through to victory. But the Dock Spiders had other ideas.

Fond du Lac responded with back-to-back 4-run frames in the 8th and 9th innings to tie the game at 13 each and give the fans at Moonlight Graham Field some bonus baseball.

The Dock Spiders took the lead in the top of the 10th on a wild pitch. Drew Reynolds- who entered the game in the 6th inning as a pinch hitter before moving to first base- squared the score back up at 14-14 with a sacrifice fly to right field.

In the 11th, Fond du Lac would take the lead back, again on a wild pitch. This time, the 'Nooks couldn't punch back as the Dock Spiders came all the way back to secure a 15-14 win. Chinooks drop 11-inning thriller to Dock Spiders

After dropping both games of a double header in Green Bay on Wednesday, it's the third loss in a row for the Chinooks. The two teams will complete their home-and-home series Friday in Fond du Lac as the 'Nooks look to right the ship and get back to .500.







