Stingers Drop Final Game of Homestand to the Big Sticks
July 11, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
Willmar, MN - The Stingers (27-19) dropped the final game of their homestand verses the Badlands Big Sticks (25-21), 12-3.
In the bottom of the second, catcher Brock Larsen and third basemen Merrick Rapoza both reached on walks. Centerfielder Cody Nitowitz unloaded with a three-run home run.
The Big Sticks answered back with two runs of their own in the top of the third.
In the bottom of the third, designated hitter Ryan Tayman and first basemen Liam Bushey drew a walk, but the Stingers were unable to score any.
In the top of the fourth inning, Badlands plated two runs.
The Big Sticks kept the scoring going plating five in the top of the fifth inning.
In the bottom of the sixth inning Nitowitz walked, and shortstop Colton Griffin singled before advancing on a ball in the dirt to set up second and third. Second basemen Carter Walsh walked to load the bases, but the Stingers stranded three.
In the top of the seventh, Badlands scored two runs.
In the top of the eighth, the Big Sticks added one more run.
For the Stingers, Louis Castano went 4.0 innings striking out four batters.
Brock Larsen went 1-for-3 with a run scored and two walks.
Cody Nitowitz went 1-for-1 with a three-run home run and three walks.
The Stingers will be back in action tomorrow on the road as they take on the Badlands Big Sticks. First pitch is set for 6:35p.m. C.T on NWL+.
For more information, please call our office at (320) 222-2010. The 2025 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
Northwoods League Stories from July 11, 2025
- Rox Sweep Waterloo with 6-1 Victory - St. Cloud Rox
- Stingers Drop Final Game of Homestand to the Big Sticks - Willmar Stingers
- Big Battle Jack Inning Dooms Growlers in 14-2 Loss - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Series Finale in Rockford Rained Out - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Rain Suspends Play Between Dock Spiders the Chinooks - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Rain Ends Slugfest in Tie Between Madison Mallards and Wausau Woodchucks - Madison Mallards
- Rockers Claim Two Wins over Rafters - Green Bay Rockers
- Woodchucks-Mallards Doubleheader Cancelled - Wausau Woodchucks
- Big Sticks Drop Sixth Game in a Row - Badlands Big Sticks
- Six in the Sixth Carries Spitters to a 10-6 Victory - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Big Sixth Inning Propels Pit Spitters Past Rivets in Game One of Doubleheader - Rockford Rivets
- Former Rox Charlie Condon and Brice Matthews Selected to MLB All-Star Futures Game - St. Cloud Rox
- Flowers Slam Lifts Loggers Past Cats, 11-7 - La Crosse Loggers
- Rockers Set for Doubleheader in Wisconsin Rapids - Green Bay Rockers
- Chinooks Drop 11-Inning Thriller to Dock Spiders - Lakeshore Chinooks
- MoonDogs Walk off Game 1 - Mankato MoonDogs
- Kendall Crushes Bismarck as Huskies Win, 6-1 - Duluth Huskies
- Dock Spiders Slip Past the Chinooks - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Three-Run Blast from Sam Hendrickson Helps Eau Claire to 6-3 Victory in Rochester. - Rochester Honkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.