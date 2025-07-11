Stingers Drop Final Game of Homestand to the Big Sticks

Willmar, MN - The Stingers (27-19) dropped the final game of their homestand verses the Badlands Big Sticks (25-21), 12-3.

In the bottom of the second, catcher Brock Larsen and third basemen Merrick Rapoza both reached on walks. Centerfielder Cody Nitowitz unloaded with a three-run home run.

The Big Sticks answered back with two runs of their own in the top of the third.

In the bottom of the third, designated hitter Ryan Tayman and first basemen Liam Bushey drew a walk, but the Stingers were unable to score any.

In the top of the fourth inning, Badlands plated two runs.

The Big Sticks kept the scoring going plating five in the top of the fifth inning.

In the bottom of the sixth inning Nitowitz walked, and shortstop Colton Griffin singled before advancing on a ball in the dirt to set up second and third. Second basemen Carter Walsh walked to load the bases, but the Stingers stranded three.

In the top of the seventh, Badlands scored two runs.

In the top of the eighth, the Big Sticks added one more run.

For the Stingers, Louis Castano went 4.0 innings striking out four batters.

Brock Larsen went 1-for-3 with a run scored and two walks.

Cody Nitowitz went 1-for-1 with a three-run home run and three walks.

The Stingers will be back in action tomorrow on the road as they take on the Badlands Big Sticks. First pitch is set for 6:35p.m. C.T on NWL+.

