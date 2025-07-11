Rain Ends Slugfest in Tie Between Madison Mallards and Wausau Woodchucks

July 11, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Madison, WI - Friday's matchup between the Madison Mallards (24-20) and the Wausau Woodchucks (29-16) saw lots of offense from both sides, before rain forced a halt in the action.

Max Galvin (University of Miami) got the Woodchucks on the board first with a sacrifice fly in the top of the first, putting them ahead 1-0. In the bottom half, MJ Sweeney (Wichita State University) answered with a sac fly of his own to even the score at one. Moments later, Michael Lippe (University of Louisville) singled home a run to give the Mallards a 2-1 lead.

Madison added to its lead in the third inning with a big swing from Lippe, who crushed a three-run home run to make it 5-1 Mallards. On the very next pitch, Mitch Namie (New Mexico State University) followed with a solo shot to deep left, stretching the lead to 6-1. The back-to-back home runs gave Madison firm control early in the game.

Madison stretched the lead to 7-1 with a run in the bottom of the fourth, but Wausau wasn't done yet. In the fifth, Max Galvin sparked the comeback with a bases-clearing double, bringing the Woodchucks within three. Then, two batters later, Dom Rodriguez (University of Arizona) launched a three-run homer to tie the game at seven.

Inclement weather forced a delay in the sixth inning, and the game was ultimately called and ruled a 7-7 tie. The second game of the doubleheader was canceled and will not be made up.

The Mallards travel to Fond du Lac on Saturday to take on the Dock Spiders. The day begins at 4:05 p.m. with the continuation of a suspended game from May 28, followed by the regularly scheduled matchup, which will be played as a seven-inning contest. The next game at Warner Park is the 2025 Northwoods League All-Star Game, scheduled for Wednesday July 16 at 6:35 p.m.







