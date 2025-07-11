Rain Ends Slugfest in Tie Between Madison Mallards and Wausau Woodchucks
July 11, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Madison Mallards News Release
Madison, WI - Friday's matchup between the Madison Mallards (24-20) and the Wausau Woodchucks (29-16) saw lots of offense from both sides, before rain forced a halt in the action.
Max Galvin (University of Miami) got the Woodchucks on the board first with a sacrifice fly in the top of the first, putting them ahead 1-0. In the bottom half, MJ Sweeney (Wichita State University) answered with a sac fly of his own to even the score at one. Moments later, Michael Lippe (University of Louisville) singled home a run to give the Mallards a 2-1 lead.
Madison added to its lead in the third inning with a big swing from Lippe, who crushed a three-run home run to make it 5-1 Mallards. On the very next pitch, Mitch Namie (New Mexico State University) followed with a solo shot to deep left, stretching the lead to 6-1. The back-to-back home runs gave Madison firm control early in the game.
Madison stretched the lead to 7-1 with a run in the bottom of the fourth, but Wausau wasn't done yet. In the fifth, Max Galvin sparked the comeback with a bases-clearing double, bringing the Woodchucks within three. Then, two batters later, Dom Rodriguez (University of Arizona) launched a three-run homer to tie the game at seven.
Inclement weather forced a delay in the sixth inning, and the game was ultimately called and ruled a 7-7 tie. The second game of the doubleheader was canceled and will not be made up.
The Mallards travel to Fond du Lac on Saturday to take on the Dock Spiders. The day begins at 4:05 p.m. with the continuation of a suspended game from May 28, followed by the regularly scheduled matchup, which will be played as a seven-inning contest. The next game at Warner Park is the 2025 Northwoods League All-Star Game, scheduled for Wednesday July 16 at 6:35 p.m.
Northwoods League Stories from July 11, 2025
- Huskies Drop Heartbreaker to Bismarck Larks, 4-3 - Duluth Huskies
- Rox Sweep Waterloo with 6-1 Victory - St. Cloud Rox
- Stingers Drop Final Game of Homestand to the Big Sticks - Willmar Stingers
- Big Battle Jack Inning Dooms Growlers in 14-2 Loss - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Series Finale in Rockford Rained Out - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Rain Suspends Play Between Dock Spiders the Chinooks - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Rain Ends Slugfest in Tie Between Madison Mallards and Wausau Woodchucks - Madison Mallards
- Rockers Claim Two Wins over Rafters - Green Bay Rockers
- Woodchucks-Mallards Doubleheader Cancelled - Wausau Woodchucks
- Big Sticks Drop Sixth Game in a Row - Badlands Big Sticks
- Six in the Sixth Carries Spitters to a 10-6 Victory - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Big Sixth Inning Propels Pit Spitters Past Rivets in Game One of Doubleheader - Rockford Rivets
- Former Rox Charlie Condon and Brice Matthews Selected to MLB All-Star Futures Game - St. Cloud Rox
- Flowers Slam Lifts Loggers Past Cats, 11-7 - La Crosse Loggers
- Rockers Set for Doubleheader in Wisconsin Rapids - Green Bay Rockers
- Chinooks Drop 11-Inning Thriller to Dock Spiders - Lakeshore Chinooks
- MoonDogs Walk off Game 1 - Mankato MoonDogs
- Kendall Crushes Bismarck as Huskies Win, 6-1 - Duluth Huskies
- Dock Spiders Slip Past the Chinooks - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Three-Run Blast from Sam Hendrickson Helps Eau Claire to 6-3 Victory in Rochester. - Rochester Honkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Madison Mallards Stories
- Rain Ends Slugfest in Tie Between Madison Mallards and Wausau Woodchucks
- Mallards Fall Behind Early in Loss to Wausau Woodchucks
- Rogers Homers, But Madison Mallards Fall in Close Game
- Jordy Lopez Walk-Off Single Seals Madison Mallards Win
- Early Runs Lead Lakeshore Chinooks Past Madison Mallards