Six in the Sixth Carries Spitters to a 10-6 Victory

July 11, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford, IL - In a game where offense was aplenty amid a shortened game, the Traverse City Pit Spitters scored eight runs in the final two innings to beat the Rockford Rivets 10-6 in front of a light crowd at Rivets Stadium.

In a week where the Spitters have had to play in three doubleheaders, the offense came out and had the back of pitcher Max Hammond who threw six innings, allowing four runs on five walks, and five hits, giving a much-needed extra day of rest for the bullpen.

Both team's offense was up and at it in the first inning. In the top frame, Brandon Sanchez drove in Aaron Piasecki to give the Spitters an early 1-0 lead. In the bottom half of the inning, the Rivets wasted no time tying it up as Tate Shimao launched his second home run of the season over the left field wall. After an early pitching change saw David Heefner depart the field for the Spitters, Oliver Brown gave up a walk to the first batter he faced. Jayce Blalock made Brown pay with a single to right field to give the Rivets a 2-1 lead. Sanchez was back on his productive grind as he drew a four pitch walk to open the top of the third inning. He proceeded to swipe second base before scoring on an infield base hit by newly nominated All-Star Adam Broski tying the game for Traverse City at 2-2. It was quiet for both team's offenses until a bases loaded two-out rally began for the Spitters. Sanchez continued to stay hot at the plate only this time causing an error at shortstop allowing two runs to score giving the Spitters a 4-2 lead. Broski was hit by a pitch before Cade Collins drew a bases loaded walk driving in another run to extend their lead to 5-2. Nathanael Coupet continued his explosiveness as he hit his sixth extra-base hit of the second half clearing the bases and extending the Spitters lead to 8-3. Entering the bottom of the sixth inning, Hammond was still on the mound yet to have given up a run, until Cooper Hinson hit his first home run of the season to pull the Rivets within 8-3. Traverse City's offense wasn't done yet; in the top of the seventh inning, they added much-needed insurance runs with a two-RBI single hit by Sanchez to push the Spitters lead to 10-3. Rockford was able to score a run on an RBI groundout to first base to pull themselves within 10-4 before Harrison Bowman hit his second home run of the season to cut the Spitters lead down to 10-6.

Traverse City improves to 27-19 overall and 6-6 in the second half while Rockford drops to 18-26 overall and 5-7 in the second half. Max Hammond (1-0) earns his first win of the season after completing 6.0 innings of work and only allowing four runs on five hits, five walks, and striking out three. Andrew Alberts (0-1) threw 5.1 innings allowing two earned runs on eight hits, six walks, while also striking out seven batters.

UP NEXT

The Pit Spitters will finish their doubleheader tonight against the Rivets, with first pitch estimated to be at 7:05 p.m. CT. Pitchers Aidan Vanrider and Ciaran Caughey will get the starts for the Rivets and the Pit Spitters. Broadcast coverage with begins on the Northwoods League Sports Network at 7:00 p.m. CT on the Northwoods League + App.







