MoonDogs Walk off Game 1

July 11, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







The starter on the mound tonight was Preston Giltner (Pittsburgh State University). He would record 3.2 innings of work with 4 strikeouts.

The Hot Tots started on fire tonight, scoring in every inning until the fifth. The Hot Tots would end the game with 9 runs and 11 hits.

The MoonDogs would get onto the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth with 2 runs but kept trailing the Hot Tots until the last inning of work.

Adrian Beltre Jr. (San Diego) would come to the plate and hit a 2-RBI double to walk it off and take the win for the MoonDogs!

Aidan Norris (Iowa Western CC) would get the win on the mound for the MoonDogs with 2 innings pitched and 4 strikeouts through 10 batters!

The MoonDogs are back in action tomorrow at ISG Field, taking on the Hot Tots!







