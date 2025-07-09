MoonDogs Swept by the Stingers

The MoonDogs went down tonight and were swept by the Stingers.

Tonight's starting pitcher was Sam Stockman (University of Utah). Stockman would pitch for a total of 5 innings, recording 6 strikeouts through 22 batters.

The MoonDogs would not pick up their first hit until the 6th inning, where they would also pick up their only run. Sean Griggs (University of Alabama) would get the first hit of the game, then come around to score on a Corey Nunez (UC Santa Barbara) RBI single.

The MoonDogs would use three relievers out of the bullpen tonight: Nic Peterson (UC Santa Barbara), Lucas Rodenberg (University of South Alabama), and Drew Brown (Sac City).

The MoonDogs would fall to the Stingers, 4-1, tonight in Willmar.







