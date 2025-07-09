Big Sticks Get Swept on the Road against Duluth in Three Games
July 9, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Badlands Big Sticks News Release
The Badlands Big Sticks (24-18) came into their road trip against the Duluth Huskies (30-14) looking to take control of the second half of the season after sweeping the St. Cloud Rox in four games.
Things did not get off to a good start for Badlands, losing both games on Monday, 11-3, and 5-2 and then loosing today 9-3.
On the mound for the Big Sticks for the first game of the doubleheader was freshman southpaw Ismael Quintero (Cal State LA), who had a 3.98 ERA with 7 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 2 K, 1 BB.
Badlands only generated four hits in the game while committing two errors.
The second game of the doubleheader was more of the same for the Big Sticks, struggling offensively, only putting up two runs with three hits.
On the diamond for Badlands was right-hander Jack Spring (College of Wooster), who posted a 5.40 ERA, with 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 K in four innings of work.
Badlands went on to lose the second game of the doubleheader 5-2.
The Huskies started strong in today's game with an RBI single in the bottom of the 1st from Noah Furcht to take the 1-0 lead.
Duluth would add another three runs in the bottom of the 2nd to go ahead 4-0.
The Big Sticks would go on to put up three runs, but it wouldn't be enough as Duluth completed the sweep with a 9-3 win.
The theme for the series for Badlands was not being able to put up runs consistently, along with not being able to receive quality pitching, giving up five or more runs in each game.
Up next for Badlands is a doubleheader against the St. Cloud Rox tomorrow, with the first game starting at 12:05 p.m. CDT.
