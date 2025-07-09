Schlotterback Double Seals Third Walk-Off Win over Madison

WAUSAU, WI - In the bottom of the ninth, with the Wausau Woodchucks tied at four with their rivals, the Madison Mallards, the Woodchucks had another chance at late magic.

And then, it happened again. Dylan Schlotterback (Paris JC/Kansas) smoked an RBI double down the left field line that scored the winning run, giving the Woodchucks a 5-4 win. It was Wausau's third consecutive walk-off win at home against the Mallards, and Wausau's fourth walk-off win in the last week and a half. The Woodchucks lead the Northwoods League in walk-off wins this season with five.

Wausau's now won four straight games, and they've picked up seven wins in a row at Athletic Park. The Woodchucks are also 5-3 this year against the Mallards and 4-0 at home- winning all four home games by one run apiece.

It was Wausau who got out in front. In the first, new addition Hunter Carlson (Wichita State/Georgia State) picked up an RBI single in his first at bat of the summer with the Woodchucks, making it 1-0. Carlson reached twice in his first ever game in the Northwoods League.

The Woodchucks doubled their lead in the second, when Schlotterback reached for the first of four times on a leadoff walk. Max Galvin (Miami) pushed him to third base with a double, and Schlotterback scored on a ground ball out to put the Woodchucks ahead, 2-0.

The Mallards bounced back though, getting on the board with a run in the fourth, and then taking the lead 3-2 on a two-run home run. But then, the Woodchucks promptly answered as Max Soliz Jr. (Kansas) slammed a solo home run into right-center field, tying the game at 3-3. Soliz became one of just five players in the Northwoods League to hit eight home runs this summer, and the first player in the Great Lakes Division to reach that number.

The game continued to swing back-and-forth, with Madison taking the lead with an unearned run in the top of the seventh, and Wausau swiftly responding with a run of its own in the bottom half. Schlotterback started the inning off with a base hit and came around to score on a passed ball to tie the game at 4-4.

The game stayed that way until the ninth, when Noah Malone (Loyola Marymount) began the inning with a leadoff single. He moved into scoring position on a passed ball, and then Schlotterback brought him in to score to finish the game. Malone continues to stay hot in the leadoff spot for Wausau, as the 2025 All-Star Game selection now has a 25-game on-base streak.

Garrett Landry (Stephen F. Austin) earned the win for the Woodchucks by putting Wausau in a position to win the game. On just two days of rest, Landry allowed just one unearned run over three dominant innings of work on the mound. He struck out two and only allowed two of the 11 hitters he faced to reach.

Two other Wausau arms made their season debuts at Athletic Park in the win. Grant Parson (Indiana State) got the start, and struck out six hitters in four innings of work, allowing just one run. Parson's only allowed three hits in two starts against the Mallards this summer. Nate Ross (Central Michigan) worked two innings after Parson, striking out one and only allowing one hit. After pitching for the Woodchucks in 2023, Ross made his first appearance of the 2025 season.

The Woodchucks pitching has gotten into a real groove, only surrendering eight runs over the last 36 innings. Wausau's now 19-2 this season when they hold opponents to four runs or less.

The Woodchucks improve to 28-16 on the year, winning four straight games for the third time this season. Wausau's also 9-6 in one-run games, and has won their last seven home games.

The Woodchucks also move to 7-2 in the second half, putting them two games ahead of Madison in the Great Lakes West standings. Wausau must win the second half title in the division to clinch a Northwoods League playoff spot.

The Woodchucks will hope to keep the momentum going as they host the Madison Mallards tomorrow for an important split doubleheader. Both games will be nine innings, with the first game starting at 12:05 p.m., and the second game at 6:35 p.m. It will be the Mallards' final visit to Athletic Park in 2025 and it's the only doubleheader remaining on Wausau's schedule this season.

Game one of the doubleheader is kids' day out at the ballpark, and game two is Zooperstars night, where the fan-favorite inflatable mascots take over Athletic Park. More information on promotions and tickets for Woodchucks games this summer can be found by visiting woodchucks.com.







