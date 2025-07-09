St. Cloud Rox Alum Alex Carrillo Is the 400th NWL Alum to Debut in MLB
July 9, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release
Rochester, Minn. - St. Cloud Rox alum Alex Carrillo made his Major League debut on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. Carrillo is the 400th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.
Carrillo, who played collegiately at Faulkner University, played for the Rox in 2019. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Texas Rangers in 2019 and then by the New York Mets prior to the 2025 season.
In 2019 with the Rox, Carrillo appeared in five games and was 3-1 with a 4.10 ERA. He struck out 25 batters in 26.1 innings while walking 11.
Carrillo started his professional career in 2019 with the Rangers Rookie level team in the Arizona League. He pitched in three games and allowed no runs on three hits while striking out six in 4.1 innings.
From 2021 through 2024 Carrillo was in the Independent Frontier, Venezuelan and Mexican Leagues.
Prior to the 2025 season, Carrillo signed with the Mets and started the year with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies of the Double-A Eastern League. After 15 games he was promoted to the Syracuse Mets of the Triple-A International League. Across 19 games between the two clubs, he was 3-1 with a 3.24 ERA. He had 40 strikeouts in 25.0 innings and had one save.
In his Major League debut against the Baltimore Orioles, Carrillo entered the game in relief and pitched 1.1 innings allowing one run on one hit while striking out one.
